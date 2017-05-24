Sudirman Cup 2017: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Wednesday

MOHD RASFAN/Getty Images

China secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Sudirman Cup in Gold Coast, Australia, as they made it two wins from two in Group 1A with a 5-0 thrashing of fellow quarter-finalists Thailand on Wednesday.

Chinese Taipei also secured their second victory of the tournament so far to top group 1B after a thrilling encounter against Korea—who also progressed—in which they prevailed 3-2.

They'll be joined by Malaysia, who qualified after coming second in Group 1C despite losing 3-2 to Japan, and Indonesia's 3-2 win over Denmark wasn't enough to stop the Europeans advancing alongside second-placed India.

Full results can be found at the tournament's official website, while the latest schedule can be found at SudirmanCup.com.au. Scoreboard.com provided the updated Group 1 standings.

Wednesday Recap

Chinese Taipei's clash with Korea was the encounter of the day.

After Chinese Tapei took the men's doubles and women's singles, Korea levelled proceedings with victories in the men's singles and women's doubles.

It all came down to the mixed doubles match to split the two teams.

And the duo of Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Chia Hsin prevailed 11-21, 21-18, 21-16 against Choi Solgyu and Chae Yoo Jung.

Wang Chi-Lin, who won both the doubles matches he played in on Wednesday and played a huge role in Chinese Taipei claiming the victory, explained how his side gained the edge, per the tournament's official website:

"I’m happy that I could contribute two points to the team. In the first game we were attacking all the time and used a lot of power, but the Koreans are good at that kind of game. So from the second, we tried to play more tactically and used some variations, which worked out well."

China were absolutely ruthless as they whitewashed Thailand without dropping a game to prove their credentials as the best team in the world.

Thailand have still qualified for the knockout rounds in second place in their group, but they will need to bounce back fast after their humbling at China's hands.

Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen got the ball rolling with a 21-11, 21-19 victory over Kedren Kittinupong and Dechapol Puavaranukroh in the men's doubles.

Chen Yufei then took 38 minutes to see off Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women's singles before Chen Long was barely troubled by Khosit Phetpradab in the men's singles.

Further victories for China of 23-21, 21-18 in the women's doubles and 21-8, 21-11 in the mixed then completed the rout, and they will take huge confidence into the last eight.

Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl had the honour of sealing Indonesia's exit from the 2017 Sudirman Cup after they clinched the vital second game needed for Denmark to prevent being knocked out themselves.

Matthias Boe and Carsten Mogensen snatched a crucial victory for the Danes in the men's doubles and bounced back from a 16-21 defeat in the first game to beat Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 24-22, 23-21 in the second and third games.

With each of the teams in Group 1D tied on one point apiece, Indonesia fell out at the group phase by virtue of a deadlock, with Denmark boasting the superior win-loss match ratio and India's second-best out of the four.

Per Badminton Talk, this ended a rampaging run of form for the departing team:

Meanwhile, Japan maintained a 100 per cent record in Group 1C thanks to their 3-2 victory over Malaysia, who triumphed in the men's singles and mixed doubles, although it wasn't enough to keep their run alive.

Akane Yamaguchi booked a convincing 21-6, 21-17 win over Malaysian Jin Wei Goh in the women's singles, while Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi's 21-17, 21-18 triumph in the women's doubles aided in completing a steady win.