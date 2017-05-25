Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ and 5 Reasons to Expect a Cubbies Breakout

Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ and 5 Reasons to Expect a Cubbies BreakoutMay 25, 2017
The Chicago Cubs are now 45 games into the 2017 season.
At this point a year ago, they were 31-14 with a five-game lead in the NL Central standings and a ridiculous plus-119 run differential.
When that's where the bar has been set, it's easy to see why many view the start of this season as something of a disappointment.
The team sits at 24-21 with a modest plus-18 run differential, leaving them in a tight three-team race with the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals atop the NL Central standings.
Here's where we say that it's important to remember the road to a World Series title is a long one and the path to repeating as champions is even trickier to navigate.
It goes a step further with this team, though, as there are several reasons to think a breakout and subsequent return to dominance might be right around the corner.
The Latest Young Phenom Has Arrived
The Cubs have seen a number of young players make an immediate impact upon being promoted to the majors in recent years and Ian Happ is no exception.
The No. 9 pick in the 2015 draft was hitting .298 with a .977 OPS in Triple-A when he got the call earlier this month and he's been even more impressive against MLB pitching.
Still just 22, Happ is hitting .323/.417/.710 with seven extra-base hits in his first 36 plate appearances, quickly playing his way into an everyday spot in the middle of the lineup.
That means less playing time for Albert Almora Jr. and Jon Jay, at least for the time being, but that's a good problem to have.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com offered up the following:
Until further notice -- or until he cools off -- the Cubs can't afford to not have Happ in the lineup. Maddon seems to know this, because Happ, prior to Monday, has started every game since he was called up. If the Cubs aren't going to get the job done on the mound, then perhaps they can outscore some teams. Happ is one of their best bets to help make that happen.
There's still a chance the Happ winds up being a trade chip in the long run if the team feels the need to swing a blockbuster deal for a controllable young starter, but for now, he's been the exactly the spark the team needs offensively.
Javier Baez Has Caught Fire at the Plate
After an October coming out party, many were predicting a breakout performance from Javier Baez this season.
However, he hit just .203/.262/.339 with a 31.8 percent strikeout rate during the month of April as perhaps the most disappointing hitter in an underperforming lineup.
The 24-year-old has righted the ship here in May, though.
Since the start of the month, he's hitting .318 with a .975 OPS, slugging six home runs and driving in a team-high 16 runs while lowering his strikeout rate to a considerably more manageable 15.9 percent.
"Usually I start slow," Baez told Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. "I've been doing it since I was in Double-A. I keep working and I see I'm getting better."
That includes a 7-for-11 showing with two home runs in his past five games.
Even hitting out of the bottom of the lineup, a red-hot Baez can be a sparkplug for the offense and he's swinging it as well as anyone in the league right now.
They Have the Prospects to Swing a Major Deadline Deal
- 3B Jeimer Candelario
- C/1B Victor Caratini
- RHP Dylan Cease
- RHP Trevor Clifton
- RHP Oscar De La Cruz
- OF Mark Zagunis
So let's talk more about that hypothetical trade for a controllable starting pitcher.
A package with the aforementioned Ian Happ as the centerpiece would almost certainly be enough to get the ball rolling on almost any deal.
What if he's deemed untouchable, though?
Prized prospect Eloy Jimenez is also probably off limits in any potential discussions, but there's still plenty of talent in the organization to swing a significant deal.
The team's remaining top prospects include:
Finally healthy, Cease has as high a ceiling as any pitching prospect in baseball with a triple-digits fastball and a hammer curve. He'd be awfully tough to part with, but for a win-now team, it's not out of the question.
De La Cruz offers similar upside and Clifton is close to big league ready as the other club's other top pitching prospects.
Meanwhile, Candelario, Caratini and Zagunis are all currently playing in Triple-A with no clear path to playing time in the majors.
Would Cease, Candelario, Clifton and Caratini be enough to pry someone like Chris Archer away from the Tampa Bay Rays? It should at least get the conversation started.
That Awful First-Inning ERA Won't Last
- 2012: 6.61 (MIN, 29th in SP ERA)
- 2013: 6.06 (MIN, 30th in SP ERA)
- 2014: 5.28 (COL, 29th in SP ERA)
- 2015: 6.50 (COL, 30th in SP ERA)
- 2016: 6.06 (CIN, 25th in SP ERA)
Just how bad is a 9.00 ERA in the first inning?
Here's a quick rundown of the league's worst first inning ERAs over the past five years, along with where those respective rotations ranked in overall starters' ERA:
The takeaway here?
On the surface, even if the Cubs had one of the worst starting staffs in baseball, a couple runs worth of positive regression could still be expected from the current 9.00 ERA based on what we've seen in recent years.
That's the thing, though, the Cubs aren't one of the worst rotations in baseball.
Despite that ugly first-inning mark, they still rank 12th in the majors in overall starters' ERA.
Truth be told, No. 4 starter John Lackey probably would have been the staff ace on all five of those rotations highlighted above that endured similar first frame struggles.
They might not post the same dominant numbers we saw a year ago, but there's no reason to think the rotation can't still be a strength for this club going forward and the first-inning woes are more a fluke than a legitimate concern.
There Are Positive Regression Candidates Galore
- Anthony Rizzo: .215 BABIP (.286 career BABIP)
- Kyle Schwarber: .224 BABIP (.263 career BABIP)
- Addison Russell: .250 BABIP (.291 career BABIP)
- Jake Arrieta: 4.80 ERA vs. 3.76 xFIP
- John Lackey: 4.82 ERA vs. 3.83 xFIP
- Brett Anderson: 8.18 ERA vs. 4.31 xFIP
Nothing says hope for the future like a number of players poised for some positive regression.
The league average batting average on balls in play (BABIP) generally hovers around the .300 mark with anywhere in the .265 to .335 range representing a reasonable BABIP in any given season.
It stands to reason then that the following guys are due for some better luck going forward:
The same goes for expected fielder independent pitching (xFIP) which is a gauge of what a pitcher's ERA should be based on the factors that they can control.
An identical ERA and FIP indicates even luck, while an xFIP significantly lower than a pitcher's ERA is a good sign of positive regression to come.
That's three key hitters and 60 percent of the Opening Day rotation that can conceivably be expected to perform better going forward, based simply on the law of averages.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs and accurate through May 23.