Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ and 5 Reasons to Expect a Cubbies Breakout

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are now 45 games into the 2017 season.

At this point a year ago, they were 31-14 with a five-game lead in the NL Central standings and a ridiculous plus-119 run differential.

When that's where the bar has been set, it's easy to see why many view the start of this season as something of a disappointment.

The team sits at 24-21 with a modest plus-18 run differential, leaving them in a tight three-team race with the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals atop the NL Central standings.

Here's where we say that it's important to remember the road to a World Series title is a long one and the path to repeating as champions is even trickier to navigate.

It goes a step further with this team, though, as there are several reasons to think a breakout and subsequent return to dominance might be right around the corner.