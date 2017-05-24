Matt Jones Reportedly Will Not Be at Redskins OTAs

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones is reportedly expected to sit out organized team activities after appearing in just seven games during the 2016 NFL season.

Ian Rapoport‏ of NFL Network reported Wednesday the rusher seemingly isn't part of Washington's plans moving forward after serving as a "healthy scratch" at times last year.

Last month, Rich Tandler of CSN Mid-Atlantic noted Redskins head coach Jay Gruden "acknowledged" Jones was still officially a member of the roster but "didn't have much good to say about him." Gruden spent most of the discussion praising projected starter Rob Kelley instead.

A few days after those comments, Rapoport reported Washington was "shopping" Jones.

Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Ryan Anderson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Redskins Rookie Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17 What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Insider Buzz: NFL Teams Have 'Significant' Concerns Over Terrelle Pryor in Free Agency What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

The 24-year-old Florida native showed improvement during his second NFL season. His per-carry average jumped from 3.4 yards as a rookie to 4.6 in limited duty as he split the workload with Kelley and Chris Thompson.

His career numbers, though, are merely replacement-level. He's gained 950 yards on 243 carries with six rushing touchdowns in 20 games. He's added 27 catches for 377 yards and one score through the air.

Looking ahead, with Samaje Perine and Mack Brown also on the roster, it's no guarantee Jones will survive training camp and the preseason without getting cut. Washington apparently wants to see whether it can get something of value in a trade before potentially letting him go.

Jones has two years left on his current contract with a reasonable cap hit of just under $790,000 for the 2017 campaign.