Guillermo Varela Suspended, Sent to Man United After New Tattoo Becomes Infected

Guillermo Varela Suspended, Sent to Man United After New Tattoo Becomes InfectedMay 24, 2017
Manchester United loanee Guillermo Varela has been suspended by Eintracht Frankfurt and sent back to Old Trafford after he was ruled out of the DFB-Pokal final due to an infected tattoo, which he was told not to get by the Bundesliga club.
Bundesliga expert Alex Chaffer relayed comments from Frankfurt sporting executive Fredi Bobic, in which he said: "With this action, Guillermo's time at Frankfurt is over."
Frankfurt play Borussia Dortmund in the cup final on Saturday.
Uruguayan right-back Varela joined Eintracht on a season-long loan deal from United last July before suffering an ankle injury early in the season.
Per WhoScored.com, the 24-year-old played seven Bundesliga games for the club in the 2016-17 campaign as they finished seventh, and made three cup appearances.
He told Kicker (via Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC) earlier this month he was keen to stay on in Frankfurt permanently, although Bobic indicated the fee may be too much.
However, it seems Varela has now burnt his bridges with Eintracht for good and has little chance of returning to the club.