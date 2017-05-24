Guillermo Varela Suspended, Sent to Man United After New Tattoo Becomes Infected

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Manchester United loanee Guillermo Varela has been suspended by Eintracht Frankfurt and sent back to Old Trafford after he was ruled out of the DFB-Pokal final due to an infected tattoo, which he was told not to get by the Bundesliga club.

Bundesliga expert Alex Chaffer relayed comments from Frankfurt sporting executive Fredi Bobic, in which he said: "With this action, Guillermo's time at Frankfurt is over."