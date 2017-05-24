Derek Newton Reportedly Restructures Texans Contract

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Houston Texans offensive tackle Derek Newton restructured the final three years of his contract Tuesday.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Newton was originally due $4.75 million in base salary for the next three seasons, but the new deal will give him a guaranteed $1.75 million base salary in 2017 and non-guaranteed base salaries of $2.25 million and $2 million in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Wilson added that Newton has a $500,000 roster bonus in each of the next two seasons as well as a $2 million total-per-game active roster bonus in 2018 and $1 million total-per-game active roster bonus in 2019.

Newton suffered two torn patellar tendons last season, and he is reportedly set to miss the entire 2017 season after being placed on the physically unable to perform list, per ESPN.com's Field Yates.

Prior to his injury, Newton started six games at right tackle for the Texans in 2016.

He started all 16 games in each of the 2013, 2014 and 2015 campaigns after making 14 starts in 2012.

In addition to right tackle, the 2011 seventh-round draft pick out of Arkansas State has also played right guard in the NFL.

With the 29-year-old veteran on the shelf, Chris Clark is expected to be the team's starter at right tackle in 2017.