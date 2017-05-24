U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: Updated Group Tables After Italy Win, Portugal Draw

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Italy picked up their first win of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday as they beat South Africa 2-0, while Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by Costa Rica.

The win for the Azzurri sees them stay in touch with Uruguay in Group D. Having got the better of Italy in their opener, the South Americans were too strong for Japan in their second game, winning 2-0 to preserve their perfect record in South Korea.

Portugal, meanwhile, face a fight to qualify after they were frustrated by Costa Rica. They trail Group C leaders Zambia by five points after two games; Zambia secured their spot in the knockout stage on Wednesday with a 4-2 win over Iran.

FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Wednesday Results Group Result C South Africa 0-2 Italy C Uruguay 2-0 Japan D Zambia 4-2 Iran D Portugal 1-1 Costa Rica FIFA.com

Wednesday Recap

Having struggled to show their best form in the game against Uruguay, the pressure was on Italy to perform in their second match, where they were heavy favourites against South Africa.

By contrast, as we can see courtesy of journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, the underdogs were pretty relaxed ahead of the contest:

Italy were much improved here, though, beginning the game with more authority and purpose. Riccardo Orsolini's penalty gave his side a deserved lead before half-time, and the game was put to bed by Andrea Favilli after the break, as the striker thumped home a header.

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

It gives the Azzurri a chance of qualifying when they meet Japan in their final pool game, although Uruguay have looked like the best side in Group D.

Once again they were impressive as they outlasted their determined opponents and showed moments of real class in a 2-0 win. Uruguay's opening goal, finished by Nicolas Schiappacasse, was a wonderful team move:

In Group C, Zambia became the first team in the competition to secure their place in the knockout stages, as they recovered from a two-goal deficit to dramatically beat Iran 4-2.

In the 53rd minute the African side were looking at a disappointing loss. But four goals in a remarkable 17-minute spell turned the match around. Former Zambia international Kalusha Bwalya was impressed with the spirit on show from his compatriots:

Portugal's chances of qualifying are hanging in the balance after Wednesday's results, as the draw with Costa Rica means they must beat Iran to have any chance of finishing in the top two spots.

Having taken the lead through a Diogo Goncalves penalty, Marin equalised from 18 yards for Los Ticos, who also lost their first game of the group, after the break. In the end, it was Costa Rica who looked most likely to snatch a winner, as Ruben Dias was sent off for Portugal with 16 minutes remaining.