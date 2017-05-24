Chelsea Cancel Premier League Title Parade After Manchester Arena Bombing

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have decided to cancel a planned parade to celebrate their Premier League title win after the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday.

The club confirmed Sunday's event will not go ahead as scheduled in a statement on their official website.

"Given the heightened security threat announced by the government, and recognising that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration," read part of the announcement. "We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision."

The club said to hold the celebrations would be "inappropriate" and went on to state that they would not want to "divert important resources by holding an additional, non-ticketed event on the streets of London."

As noted in the statement, Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed on Tuesday that the United Kingdom’s terror threat level has been raised to "critical," which means another attack is expected.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/Getty Images

A suicide bomber struck at the Manchester Arena on Monday as an audience left an Ariana Grande concert. It has been confirmed that 22 people, some of whom are children, died in the blast.

On Tuesday, the Blues players and staff, including manager Antonio Conte, paid their respects to those affected by the atrocity:

Chelsea also confirmed their players will wear black armbands at Wembley on Saturday, when they face Arsenal in the FA Cup final, as a mark of respect. The club will make a donation to a fund seeking to help the victims.