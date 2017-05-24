FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Paul Pogba, Sergio Aguero Lead FUT Team of the Week 36

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are among the star names included in an impressive FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week 36.

The former shone on Sunday at the heart of a much-changed United team, scoring in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Aguero, meanwhile, was sensational as City finished off their Premier League season with a brilliant 5-0 win over Watford.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus and Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette make the squad after goalscoring displays over the weekend.

Two hero cards have also been issued. Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas secured one after a fine display between the sticks in the 2-0 win over Malaga, while Daniel Ginczek's goal and three assists helped Stuttgart secure promotion to the Bundesliga.

EA Sports revealed the 23-man squad in full on their Twitter feed:

Here are more details about the Team of the Week and a look at how three stars earned their spots:

FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week 36 Position Player, Club, Country, Rating GK Keylor Navas, Real Madrid, Costa Rica, 85 > 86 CB Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus, Italy, 88 > 89 > 90 CB Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli, Senegal, 86 > 87 > 88 CB Geoff Cameron, Stoke City, United States, 77 > 81 CM Paul Pogba, Manchester United, France, 88 > 89 > 90 > 92 RM > LM Vitolo, Sevilla, Spain, 83 > 85 LM > CM Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool, Netherlands, 81 > 84 LM > CAM Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur, South Korea, 79 > 83 > 88 > 90 ST Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, Argentina, 89 > 90 > 92 LM > ST Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund, Germany, 88 > 89 > 90 ST Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon, France, 85 > 86 > 87 > 90 Substitutes GK Ralf Fahrmann, Schalke 04, Germany, 84 > 87 ST > CAM Nicolas De Preville, Lille, France, 77 > 81 > 84 CM > CAM Miguel Almiron, Atlanta United, Paraguay, 75 > 81 LW Stephan El Shaarawy, Roma, Italy, 81 > 86 ST Daniel Ginczek, Stuttgart, Germany, 77 > 81 SS Yuya Osako, Cologne, Japan, 75 > 81 ST Vitinho, CSKA Moscow, Brazil, 75 > 81 Reserves CAM Ryota Morioka, Slask Wroclaw, Japan, 67 > 72 CAM Luca Tremolada, Virtus Entella, Italy, 64 RW > LM Christian Jakobsen, SonderjyskE, Denmark, 58 > 64 ST Shinzo Koroki, Urawa Red Diamonds, Japan, 73 > 74 > 81 CAM > CM Francisco Rodriguez, Luzern, Switzerland, 68 > 72 EA Sports

Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Although Pogba still has some developing to do himself, United manager Jose Mourinho would have looked to the Frenchman to lead by example at the hub of a young team against Crystal Palace, and he did.

While he only played 45 minutes, with Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final no doubt in mind, Pogba made his mark, setting up Josh Harrop for the opening goal and then getting on the scoresheet himself.

Sports journalist Liam Canning was impressed with the way the 24-year-old went about things at Old Trafford:

Pogba still has a crucial role to play for United this season, but the performance was a suggestion that next term will be one of much more consistency for the Red Devils No. 6. After a world-record move, the pressures that brings and the adaptation to a new style of football, the 2016-17 season was always going to be one of transition for the former Juventus man.

Rated at 92, he can be a huge asset on Ultimate Team. This in-form card's lowest base statistic is defending, which is still a very respectable 82; it's rare to find players who are so multifaceted in this series.

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City

There's been a lot of talk about Aguero potentially stepping aside at City, with Gabriel Jesus showcasing sensational form since arriving at the Etihad Stadium. But the striker continues to demonstrate real class.

The Argentina international has been injured, suspended and had to adapt his game this season under manager Pep Guardiola. Yet he still finished up with 20 goals and three assists in the Premier League season.

As noted by the Match of the Day Twitter feed, Aguero has consistently been one of the very best strikers in English football's top flight:

He showcased why against Watford, as City steamrolled their way to a 5-0 win. Aguero was on hand to apply the finishing touches to some brilliant counter-attacking play from the visitors.

The performance sees Aguero's overall score boosted to 92 on this card and there are some scary attributes for players who get their hands on the City man to utilise. Shooting of 94 is fitting for one of the best finishers in world football, while dribbling of 93 and pace of 92 make him so difficult to pin down.

Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund

Overall, the 2016-17 term was another of frustration for Marco Reus, as injury issues limited him to just 16 starts in the Bundesliga. On Saturday he showed why he can be such an important part of the Dortmund squad.

Indeed, in a breathless match between BVB and Werder Bremen, Reus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice in a 4-3 win for their side. Per Squawka Football, when the former is on the pitch he typically has a say in the final third:

Operating as centre-forward pairing in a 3-5-2 system, the duo of Reus and Aubameyang were too dynamic and inventive for the Bremen defence to handle.

As a result of his strong display through the middle, Reus' inclusion in this Team of the Week also sees a change in position for the Germany international. He's been converted from a left midfielder into a striker, meaning his 92-rated pace and 91-rated dribbling can be utilised further up the pitch.