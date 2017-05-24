Patriots Become 1st NFL Team to Sponsor LGBT Flag Football Group's 'Gay Bowl'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

It was announced Saturday that the New England Patriots are set to sponsor Gay Bowl 17, which is a national championship tournament for LGBT flag football teams.

According to Cyd Zeigler of OutSports, the sponsorship was announced by Boston's LGBT Flag Football group and later confirmed by the Pats.

The tourney will be held in Boston in October.

Per Zeigler, the event has been held since 2002, and 40 teams are expected to compete this year.

According to the Gay Bowl's official website, there will be Open 'A,' Open 'B,' and women's divisions at the tournament to be held at Progin Park in Lancaster, Massachusetts.

The Boston area last hosted the Gay Bowl in 2003.