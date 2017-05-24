WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 23

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of an eventful Backlash pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Live hit the USA Network airwaves to an air of excitement.

Shane McMahon announced the six competitors who will do battle in Money in the Bank, Jinder Mahal enjoyed a massive celebration for his first night as WWE champion and AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up in the night's main event.

None of those men were the night's biggest winners, though.

No, that designation was reserved for a tag team of misfits and a Lone Wolf, all of whom were hellbent on making up for a disappointing night Sunday.

They did just that, regaining some of the momentum they lost in defeat.

Not so lucky was a Princess of Staten Island, whose championship aspirations disintegrated over the last few days, and a Superstar who followed up a massive victory by being on the receiving end of an even bigger beatdown.

Who were the most notable Superstars from this week's broadcast and why?

Take a look now with this recap of the May 23 show.