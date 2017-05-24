WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 23

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 23May 24, 2017
On the heels of an eventful Backlash pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Live hit the USA Network airwaves to an air of excitement.
Shane McMahon announced the six competitors who will do battle in Money in the Bank, Jinder Mahal enjoyed a massive celebration for his first night as WWE champion and AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up in the night's main event.
None of those men were the night's biggest winners, though.
No, that designation was reserved for a tag team of misfits and a Lone Wolf, all of whom were hellbent on making up for a disappointing night Sunday.
They did just that, regaining some of the momentum they lost in defeat.
Not so lucky was a Princess of Staten Island, whose championship aspirations disintegrated over the last few days, and a Superstar who followed up a massive victory by being on the receiving end of an even bigger beatdown.
Who were the most notable Superstars from this week's broadcast and why?
Take a look now with this recap of the May 23 show.
Winner: Baron Corbin
After losing to Sami Zayn at Backlash, Baron Corbin recovered Tuesday night by dealing The Underdog from the Underground a beating the likes of which SmackDown Live has not seen since AJ Styles ambushed Shane McMahon ahead of WrestleMania 33.
The Lone Wolf, frustrated by his loss Sunday night, brutalized Zayn and reminded fans of why he is one of the meanest, nastiest and most ruthless Superstars on the WWE roster.
Earlier in the night, Corbin had come across as somewhat forced on the microphone, so to see him get back to doing what he does best by brutalizing Zayn and leaving him lying was a step in the right direction.
While the Money in the Bank ladder match announced earlier in the broadcast is loaded with recognizable names and faces, Corbin should seriously be considered for the win. The Lone Wolf continues to carry himself like a star and has shined in matches against former champions like AJ Styles and Randy Orton.
A Superstar who gets noticeably better every time he is on-screen, Corbin was not only one of the big winners from the May 23 episode, but a Superstar who is likely to make major waves throughout the summer of 2017.
Loser: Carmella
Heading into Backlash, much was made of Carmella's string of victories, including a pinfall win over Naomi. Would she be the new No. 1 contender, receiving a title opportunity sooner-than-later?
Then Natalya scored the submission victory for The Welcoming Committee over Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Naomi at Backlash, and suddenly, things became a bit murky.
They did not get better for Carmella Tuesday night.
The Princess of Staten Island teamed with Natalya to battle Lynch and Charlotte. Rather than The Queen of Harts taking the fall, Carmella tapped to The Lass Kicker's Disarmer, creating more questions as to whether WWE Creative is going all-in with her character.
Booking inconsistency will only serve to hurt someone like Carmella.
She is not nearly over enough to survive a disjointed push. Heating her up and cooling her off will only further muddy the women's division waters and create the sense that WWE Creative really does not have a clear idea of what it wants to accomplish with the talented female roster.
Carmella should have continued riding the wave of momentum that was built for her prior to Backlash. What caused WWE to do an about-face over the last few days, resulting in her sudden and inexplicable descent, remains to be answered, but one thing is for certain: The future for the women's championship and its top contender is nowhere near as obvious as it was at this time last week.
Winner: Breezango
The so-called Fashion Police continued their unlikely run Tuesday night, following up their outstanding performance at Backlash with more fun, hijinx and two singles victories over The Usos.
Those victories proceeded another edition of The Fashion Files, in which Fandango and Tyler Breeze interacted with Shane McMahon, a sure sign that WWE officials are supporting an act that grew organically dating back to their matches with John Cena and Nikki Bella prior to WrestleMania.
Sure, Breezango ultimately lost to The Usos in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match later in the night, but not before it was made abundantly clear to the masses that the dynamic duo is a part of the brand's plans going forward.
The hard work and comedic value the team has brought to every broadcast has netted them the success it has sought, proof positive that dedication pays off.
Loser: Sami Zayn
Remember when Sami Zayn beat Baron Corbin clean Sunday night at Backlash?
Pepperidge Farm remembers.
Tuesday night, reality set in for Zayn as he came down off of cloud nine and was greeted with the massive fists of an enraged Baron Corbin.
The Lone Wolf pummeled Zayn, beating him around the arena before leaving him in need of medical attention.
After a clean, decisive victory the likes of which are extremely rare for Zayn, he resumed his role of punching bag. The booking decision essentially erased the win from Sunday's pay-per-view and reminded the audience how weak and underdog-like he is.
We get it: Zayn is an underdog. He has been for the entirety of his WWE career. Even the 1-2-3 Kid was allowed to get on a roll every once in a while without the fans being hit over the head with how much of an underdog he was.
Even his win over Corbin Tuesday night was an unconvincing fluke.
Unfortunately, Zayn is not being afforded that same courtesy, instead having every bit of momentum he builds for himself extinguished before he can ever truly get on a roll. It has hurt his character, will hurt his push and could doom him to mediocrity on the main roster.