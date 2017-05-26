NFL Trades That Should Happen Before the 2017 Season Opener

1 of 9

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots remain steadfast in their refusal to deal backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. In the NFL, that simply means another team hasn't offered enough to warrant serious consideration.

Garoppolo may be the most sought-after backup signal-caller the NFL has seen this side of Scott Mitchell, because the league is littered with quarterback-needy franchises, and he showed a competency to play the position in a small sample size.

The Cleveland Browns have been his most persistent suitor. The organization even inquired about Garoppolo during the first round of April's draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Patriots rebuffed the overtures.

However, the Browns continued to amass enough draft capital to swing a deal should they revisit the idea. Once a potential draft-weekend Garoppolo swap fell through, the team traded the 12th overall pick to acquire a 2018 first-round selection from the Houston Texans. Cleveland now owns a pair of first-rounders and three second-round picks in next year's draft.

The team's front office also waited until the second round to select a quarterback—which basically serves as a non-commitment, even though DeShone Kizer is a talented developmental prospect.

Garoppolo's availability remains dependent on Tom Brady's longevity. Brady will turn 40 years old before the start of the season, yet he's coming off arguably his best campaign. Meanwhile, the Patriots backup is a free agent after 2017.

As of now, Brady plans to play until he's at least 45 years old, per NESN's Zack Cox. It's hard to bet against the possibility, since he's performed so well during the twilight of his career and has a fanatical adherence to his daily health regimen.

Yes, the Patriots want to retain Garoppolo, as Schefter stated on Bleacher Report's Stick to Football podcast. However, two possibilities have a chance to intersect, leaving the Patriots in a situation where they will have made the wrong move by not trading the former second-round pick.

First, Brady looks like he could easily play another five years. Second, Garoppolo could leave in free agency after 2017 with the Patriots' failing to maximize his value.

Meanwhile, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is "highly confident" the team's turnaround will start this year, per the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich. However, it's hard to do so without a quality starting quarterback.

The NFL is a win-now league. The Patriots know this better than any other team, which is why they may cash in Garoppolo.