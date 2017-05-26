NFL Trades That Should Happen Before the 2017 Season OpenerMay 26, 2017
NFL Trades That Should Happen Before the 2017 Season Opener
Trade speculation never goes away. It merely dissipates until the appropriate time.
NFL general managers are always taking calls and listening to offers. While professional football's dealings lack the same panache as Major League Baseball's hot-stove league, the NFL's free-agency period and draft are can't-miss events, and a handful of ongoing trade discussions usually accompany the league's biggest movement periods.
A few trades have been percolating since before April's draft. Some went by the wayside, while a couple still make sense and may happen before 2017 campaign gets underway September 7. The Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman, New York Jets' Sheldon Richardson and New England Patriots' Malcolm Butler headline these potential trades.
For a swap to be consummated, it must make sense for both sides.
Nine significant deals still exist where those on the trade block should don new uniforms before another NFL regular-season game is played.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Cleveland Browns
The New England Patriots remain steadfast in their refusal to deal backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. In the NFL, that simply means another team hasn't offered enough to warrant serious consideration.
Garoppolo may be the most sought-after backup signal-caller the NFL has seen this side of Scott Mitchell, because the league is littered with quarterback-needy franchises, and he showed a competency to play the position in a small sample size.
The Cleveland Browns have been his most persistent suitor. The organization even inquired about Garoppolo during the first round of April's draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Patriots rebuffed the overtures.
However, the Browns continued to amass enough draft capital to swing a deal should they revisit the idea. Once a potential draft-weekend Garoppolo swap fell through, the team traded the 12th overall pick to acquire a 2018 first-round selection from the Houston Texans. Cleveland now owns a pair of first-rounders and three second-round picks in next year's draft.
The team's front office also waited until the second round to select a quarterback—which basically serves as a non-commitment, even though DeShone Kizer is a talented developmental prospect.
Garoppolo's availability remains dependent on Tom Brady's longevity. Brady will turn 40 years old before the start of the season, yet he's coming off arguably his best campaign. Meanwhile, the Patriots backup is a free agent after 2017.
As of now, Brady plans to play until he's at least 45 years old, per NESN's Zack Cox. It's hard to bet against the possibility, since he's performed so well during the twilight of his career and has a fanatical adherence to his daily health regimen.
Yes, the Patriots want to retain Garoppolo, as Schefter stated on Bleacher Report's Stick to Football podcast. However, two possibilities have a chance to intersect, leaving the Patriots in a situation where they will have made the wrong move by not trading the former second-round pick.
First, Brady looks like he could easily play another five years. Second, Garoppolo could leave in free agency after 2017 with the Patriots' failing to maximize his value.
Meanwhile, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is "highly confident" the team's turnaround will start this year, per the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich. However, it's hard to do so without a quality starting quarterback.
The NFL is a win-now league. The Patriots know this better than any other team, which is why they may cash in Garoppolo.
RB Matt Jones to Los Angeles Rams
A running back's value remains minimal in today's NFL. However, every team wants to build a strong stable of backs for offensive balance.
This is why a runner such as the Washington Redskins' Matt Jones holds value despite fumbling problems and having been a healthy scratch multiple times last season. Even so, the 232-pound back rushed for 950 yards over the previous two campaigns.
But Washington invested a fourth-round pick in Oklahoma's Samaje Perine, who is expected to compete for starting reps. Last season's leading rusher, Robert Kelley, and third-down back Chris Thompson remain on the roster. There's little room for Jones to even crack the rotation.
Thus, the Florida product "doesn't appear [to be] part of their plans", per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport previously reported Washington's front office tried to move him during the NFL draft.
With no future as part of his current team, Jones will not attend OTAs.
The Los Angeles Rams don't have the same type of depth at running back as Washington. Plus, the Rams' new head coach, Sean McVay, knows a little bit about Jones since he previously served as Washington's offensive coordinator.
This may be viewed as a negative, but McVay knows exactly what to expect. More importantly, Jones can provide depth behind Todd Gurley, which is severely lacking.
The Rams' current running back rotation features Lance Dunbar, Malcolm Brown, Aaron Green and rookie Justin Davis. The trio of veterans finished with 70 total rushing yards last season, and Davis signed as an undrafted free agent.
Gurley is a workhorse, but he needs more help. Jones knows the system and flashed at points during the last two seasons. The Rams can make a minimal investment in an attempt to improve their running back stable.
TE Vance McDonald to Pittsburgh Steelers
The Ladarius Green experiment failed. After signing a four-year, $20 million contract to become a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the tight end played in six games and caught 18 passes in 2016 before he was released.
Neither side is at fault. The Steelers took a chance on a rising young player whose string of injuries eventually led to a failed physical this offseason. But options to replace Green are limited.
The Steelers tight end corps now consists of Jesse James, Xavier Grimble, David Johnson and a pair of undrafted rookies in Scott Orndoff and Phazahn Odom. Since Johnson mainly serves as an H-back/fullback, James and Grimble are Pittsburgh's primary options. These two flashed last year, but they're not the type of tight ends the team wanted when it invested in Green.
When the Steelers signed Green from the Chargers, they saw another mismatch and threat in their explosive passing attack. Tight ends who run 4.53-second 40-yard dashes aren't common. In fact, only six tight ends ran faster in the five years since Green entered the league.
Pittsburgh's offense may be unstoppable if all its pieces are healthy and present. But the Steelers also need a consistent threat down the seam. An available option exists in tight end Vance McDonald. According to CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, the San Francisco 49ers had the former second-round pick on the trade block during the NFL draft after previous general manager Trent Baalke signed him to five-year, $35 million extension in December.
"I think that's the reality of new regimes coming in, new schemes," new general manager John Lynch said when asked about the possibility of trading McDonald, per SF Gate's Eric Branch. "That's not to say that he can't fit into our scheme."
Last year, James and Grimble averaged 9.1 yards per catch combined. In his four seasons, McDonald averaged 13.5 yards per catch. His 16.3 yards per reception in 2016 ranked first among tight ends with 20 or more catches. (Ironically, Green averaged 16.9 yards per reception with only 18 grabs.)
The Rice product is not perfect. McDonald led all tight ends in drop rate since 2013, per Pro Football Focus' David Neumann. But he's a solid option to replace a failed experiment.
San Francisco filled its roster with tight ends it feels are better fits within the Kyle Shanahan's new offense, while the Steelers need help at the position.
C Jason Kelce to New Orleans Saints
The offensive line market completely shifted this offseason as most teams tended toward veteran options rather than investing heavily with draft capital.
Both the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints partook in this practice with the free-agent additions of Chance Warmack and Larry Warford, respectively. The Saints also used the 31st overall selection to acquire offensive tackle prospect Ryan Ramczyk.
Even with these moves, one key injury to a team's starting front five can turn everything upside down.
The Saints experienced this when center Max Unger suffered a foot injury that required surgery during the first weekend of May, according to the Times-Picayune's Herbie Teope. Josh LeRibeus has taken first-team reps to open OTAs, per John DeShazier of the Saints' official site.
Saints head coach Sean Payton is hopeful Unger will return soon.
"We anticipate probably early August," Payton said Saturday, per Teope. "I see him possibly being able to get into the preseason. Our goal would be Week 3 (of the preseason), so that's where he's at."
If Unger's recovery takes longer than expected, the Saints need to address the situation. Building the depth of the pocket is just as important in New Orleans as the width since the 6'0" Drew Brees is slinging the ball.
NJ.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks floated the possibility of a Jason Kelce-Mark Ingram deal upon Unger's injury. While the Eagles no longer need Ingram after signing LeGarrette Blount, the Saints should still inquire about Kelce's availability. The Eagles already have two options on the roster in Isaac Seumalo and Stefen Wisniewski to replace the veteran snapper.
As always, New Orleans will have to work a little magic to get another player under the salary cap, but Kelce's potential inclusion can solidify the team's offensive front with or without Unger. Either Kelce starts, or he provides veteran depth along all three interior spots.
If the Saints are comfortable with Unger's timetable, other organizations such as the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets have a need at center and should explore a trade for Kelce.
DL Sheldon Richardson to Minnesota Vikings
New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after the 2013 campaign. A lot has changed since then.
According to the Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr., the Jets were willing to deal the talented defender for a first-round pick prior to last year's trade deadline. The organization continued to gauge interest through the draft and is still looking to move him, per the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta.
The Jets have been unsuccessful doing so, but the price continues to drop. According to USA Today's Tom Pelissero, a middle-round pick might be enough to acquire Richardson.
The organization is keeping all of its options open.
"Sheldon's under contract," Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said after the draft about Richardson's status with the team, per Mehta. "He's part of our organization going forward. And we'll see how things develop over time."
Richardson's contract is a major sticking point, since he's owed $8.069 million entering the final year of his rookie deal, per Spotrac. The Jets already have Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams on the roster and likely won't pay Richardson the amount he'll want on the open market.
Multiple teams should be interested in Richardson if his trade value falls below a first-round pick and he's willing to restructure his contract. The Minnesota Vikings are the most obvious candidate, since Sharrif Floyd's future remains cloudy.
Floyd required surgery last year to repair a meniscus tear only to have the nerve that controls his quadriceps muscle disrupted, per Pelissero. The nerve damage is significant enough to place Floyd's career in jeopardy.
Due to these unfortunate circumstances, the Vikings lack a starting 3-technique. The franchise faced a similar problem prior to the 2016 campaign when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury, and general manager Rick Spielman made a bold move to trade for Sam Bradford.
The Vikings believe they're a legitimate playoff contender and only one or two pieces away from Super Bowl contention. Richardson can help complete an already stingy defense.
LB Preston Brown to Washington Redskins
Change can be difficult. Every time a new head coach is named, that team's players must realize one thing: Everyone on the roster is starting from scratch.
Linebacker Preston Brown became a favorite of Rex Ryan's during the latter's tenure as head coach of the Buffalo Bills. Brown's status with the team remains in question, though.
New head coach Sean McDermott brings a completely different system to Buffalo that doesn't necessarily fit Brown's skill set. The Louisville product is best when working between the tackles. He's not the sideline-to-sideline middle linebacker the new staff prefers.
Despite the fact Brown is only 24 years old and finished sixth in the NFL last season with 139 total tackles, WKBW's Joe Buscaglia believes the linebacker is available for trade.
Two factors are working against the former third-round pick besides the coaching/system change.
Brown's replacement is already on the roster. A year ago, the Bills used a second-round draft selection to acquire Alabama middle linebacker Reggie Ragland. Ragland missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn ACL he suffered in his first training camp, but he's expected to take over the starting role once he's back.
Also, the franchise signed veteran Gerald Hodges on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hodges can play inside or outside linebacker in McDermott's scheme.
Furthermore, Brown is a free agent after this season, and the likelihood he fits in the Bills' long-term plans is minimal.
The Washington Redskins already acquired one former Bill this offseason to play inside linebacker. The organization has a chance to once again pair Zach Brown with Preston Brown. This duo combined for 287 total tackles last season. They're perfect complements to each another. Zach Brown is the more athletic of the two, while Preston provides a bigger physical presence.
In Washington's 3-4 front, Brown and Brown are potential upgrades over last year's starters, Mason Foster and Will Compton.
CB Malcolm Butler to Tennessee Titans
The New England Patriots secondary is already loaded. It can be even better if it keeps Malcolm Butler for one more season. Alternatively, the organization can leverage the talented cornerback into another future asset.
"Whatever happens, happens," Butler said when he met with the media Thursday, per WEEI. "… I can't control any of that. Everything is one day at a time. Just take it one day at a time. You can't predict the future, so just have to go with the flow."
Butler appeared destined to become a member of the New Orleans Saints prior to the NFL draft, but it never worked out. As time wore on, the idea of trading valuable draft picks plus fulfilling the contract demands for the hero of Super Bowl XLIX became "less attractive" to the Saints, per The MMQB's Peter King.
Instead of luring Butler to the Big Easy, the Saints used the 11th overall pick to acquire the draft's top cornerback prospect, Marshon Lattimore.
Just because the Saints went in another direction doesn't mean other teams aren't interested in acquiring the second-team All-Pro defensive back.
The Patriots are unlikely to sign Butler long term after investing a five-year, $65 million contract in Stephon Gilmore. The team already has multiple options to replace him in Cyrus Jones, Eric Rowe and Justin Coleman.
The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, still need to upgrade their secondary.
Tennessee invested heavily during free agency to sign cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Johnathan Cyprien. The team also selected USC cornerback Adoree' Jackson with the 18th pick in April's NFL draft. The overhaul isn't complete, though. An NFL team needs three good corners in today's nickle-based league. Pairing Butler with Ryan and letting Jackson learn from both is an ideal scenario.
Titans general manager Jon Robinson is another Patriots product who knows how to work with New England's front office and coach Bill Belichick. His previous relationship should help find a common ground between the two parties.
Last season's 30th-ranked pass defense won't be good enough if the Titans expect to improve upon their 9-7 campaign and become playoff contenders. Adding a No. 1 corner to an already revamped secondary will go the extra mile to push the team over the top and into the postseason.
CB Richard Sherman to Oakland Raiders
Teams will endure a lot from a player if his talent overrides his attitude. The Seattle Seahawks nearly reached a breaking point this offseason when Richard Sherman's talent no longer superseded his emotional outbursts.
"He's always looking at what other people are doing," a former Seahawks assistant coach told ESPN's Seth Wickersham. "He's made it personal. It's your fault we're not winning. It wears guys thin."
Seattle is no longer a Super Bowl favorite. The team finished the 2016 campaign 10-5-1, but the roster remains unbalanced.
The Seahawks fielded one of the NFL's worst offensive lines last season and managed the 25th-ranked rushing offense. Furthermore, Russell Wilson and Co. managed to score 20 or fewer points seven times, including the team's playoff loss against the Atlanta Falcons. The offense averaged 22.2 points per game—the lowest average during the Wilson era.
Far more responsibility fell on the famed Legion of Boom defense to win games.
Sherman is a passionate player and takes everything personally. The chips on his shoulders become boulders. This approach allowed him to develop from a fifth-round afterthought into an elite NFL cornerback.
But he became a distraction at times last year when he blew up on teammates and coaches, and blamed the offense for the team's problems. As a result, general manager John Schneider listened to offers for the four-time Pro Bowl defensive back this offseason, per Pro Football Talk's Curtis Crabtree.
When Sherman's age (29 years old) and contract ($13.631 million cap hit this season, per Spotrac) are factored into the equation, a trade makes sense for the Seahawks. However, a team that can take on his salary and provide a good schematic fit for Sherman's skill set is more difficult to find.
The Oakland Raiders fit both requirements. Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. spent 11 seasons working for Carroll at USC and Seattle. He brought the same system to Oakland, where Sherman can continue to excel.
With the Seahawks trying to reshape their locker room and the Raiders trying to establish a consistent winning culture, a deal between both for Sherman is logical.
S Calvin Pryor to Jacksonville Jaguars
Familiarity often helps facilitate deals.
The Jacksonville Jaguars don't appear to be a likely landing spot for Calvin Pryor since the team already has Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church as its starting safeties. However, a tie can be found between the former first-round pick and the organization.
John Idzik Jr. serves as the special assistant to Jaguars general manager David Caldwell. Prior to joining the organization, Idzik was the New York Jets general manager, and Pryor became his final first-round pick with the franchise.
At one point, Idzik saw something in the Louisville product that prompted him to use the 18th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft to acquire his services.
Prior to this year's draft, the Jets attempted to trade Pryor, per USA Today's Tom Pelissero. No takers were found. He became even more expendable when the Jets used both their first- and second-round picks to overhaul the safety position. The organization then declined Pryor's fifth-year option on his rookie contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The veteran safety didn't show up at the team's first OTA practice Tuesday, per NJ.com's Darryl Slater. Was his absence linked to all of the trade rumors? That has yet to be determined. But Pryor did show up the following day, per NJ.com's Connor Hughes.
Clearly, there's a disconnect between the two parties. Another team can take advantage of the situation by trading for the hard-hitting safety.
In Jacksonville, the team is set among its secondary starters. However, Pryor's potential inclusion makes sense on three levels. First, Church and Gipson combined to start all 16 games in a season three times during their combined 12 campaigns. Second, Jacksonville lacks quality depth behind both. Finally, Pryor can be used as a third safety in big nickel looks or as a hybrid linebacker.
All a player needs is one person to believe in him. That belief appears to be gone in New York for Pryor, while Jacksonville can be an ideal fit.