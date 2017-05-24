Jason Denayer Filmed Launching Kick at Man's Head During Belgium Street Brawl

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City and Belgium defender Jason Denayer has been caught on film aiming a kick at another man's head during a brawl in Brussels, an action he has said was in defence of a friend.

The Buzzspor TV Twitter account provided video of the 21-year-old, who spent the previous term on loan at Sunderland, getting involved in the scuffle:

Speaking to Sudpresse (h/t Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror), Denayer explained his actions.

"I was on my way to my car when I heard a friend shouting," he said. "I saw that my friend was in danger and had to intervene. I responded instinctively. My sole purpose was to protect my friend."

Denayer’s agent also said the action was one of self-protection. "That [the violent action] can be perceived as aggressive, but it is clearly a defensive response from Jason," Jesse De Preter told Het Laaste Nieuws (h/t Rathborn). "His reaction was one of panic and protection...It is true that he has handed out a kick, but it was intended only defensive."

As noted by Rathborn, reports in Belgium stated the incident escalated into a much more significant brawl that resulted in local authorities being called to the scene, but Denayer is said to have no longer been in the vicinity.

Denayer started 22 games for the Black Cats in the 2016-17, operating across the back four and in midfield. However, he was unable to find consistency at the Stadium of Light, with the club finishing rock bottom of the Premier League table.