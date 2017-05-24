Conor McGregor 'Only Training Boxing' Ahead of Potential Floyd Mayweather Fight

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

In an effort to prepare for a potential fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is only training in boxing at the moment.

According to TMZ Sports, McGregor's rep said the Irishman is solely focused on Mayweather and is not training in mixed martial arts.

UFC President Dana White recently appeared on TNT's NBA playoffs postgame show and revealed that McGregor's side of the fight deal has been completed, per Ken Pishna of MMAWeekly.com: "The McGregor side is done. I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now. I'm not saying the fight will happen, but I got one side done. Now it's time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with [Al] Haymon and Mayweather, the fight is going to happen."

Mayweather still hasn't signed, but comments made Sunday at a meet-and-greet suggested he is optimistic about getting a deal done, according to Jed Meshew of MMAFighting.com: "They said [McGregor] signed his end of the deal. I look forward to signing my end of the deal. I haven't signed my end of the deal yet so once I get home, I'll communicate with my team, I'll talk with [Haymon], I'll talk with Leonard [Ellerbe], and we'll see what we come up with. We'll put all our great minds together and we're gonna have another superfight."

The 40-year-old Mayweather hasn't fought since defeating Andre Berto in September 2015 to improve his career record to 49-0.

McGregor has no professional boxing experience, but the 28-year-old is 21-3 in the Octagon, with 18 of his wins coming by way of knockout.