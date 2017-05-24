Making the Case for Each Superstar to Win WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Match

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE wields the power to alter a Superstar's career in the 2017 Money in the Bank match.

It can announce Shinsuke Nakamura's arrival in emphatic fashion. It can allow Kevin Owens to seek a second championship to place over his shoulder.

Be it Nakamura, Owens or someone else, the story of one of SmackDown's stars is about to go in a vastly different direction as they claim the Money in the Bank briefcase and the shot at championship gold that comes with it.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is set for June 18. And we now who will compete for the briefcase in that event's namesake bout.

On Tuesday's SmackDown, commissioner Shane McMahon revealed the field for the annual ladder match:

Baron Corbin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Kevin Owens

AJ Styles

Sami Zayn

Dolph Ziggler

There's a ton of new blood there. Ziggler is the only one who has won one of these bouts before. And only he, Owens and Zayn have ever competed in one of them before.

WWE can choose to prioritize elevating a rising star. It may instead decide to fortify a veteran's resume or set up a marquee title feud.

There are a number of reasons to choose each participant as the victor, and the following is a look at those, making the case for everyone from Corbin to Ziggler to walk away with the golden briefcase.