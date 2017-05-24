    Felix Gotze Signs Professional Contract with Bayern Munich Until 2019

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2017

    MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 26: Bayern Munich flag is seen during the German Cup (DFB Cup) semi final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on April 26, 2017, in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Felix Gotze, brother of Borussia Dortmund forward Mario, has signed a professional contract with Bayern Munich to 2019. 

    Bayern confirmed the news on their Twitter feed on Wednesday.

    The 19-year-old defender joined Bayern's youth ranks from Dortmund in 2014.

    He was named on Bayern's bench during 2016-17 and played in front of 33,450 fans at the Westfalenstadion as his side lost 8-7 on penalties to champions Borussia Dortmund in the under-19 Bundesliga final on Monday, per FourFourTwo.

    Felix will hope to enjoy more success at Bayern than brother Mario, whose frustrating three-season spell at the Allianz Arena—during which he failed to nail down a first-team spot—ended in 2016 as he returned to Dortmund. 