Felix Gotze Signs Professional Contract with Bayern Munich Until 2019

Felix Gotze, brother of Borussia Dortmund forward Mario, has signed a professional contract with Bayern Munich to 2019.

Bayern confirmed the news on their Twitter feed on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old defender joined Bayern's youth ranks from Dortmund in 2014.

He was named on Bayern's bench during 2016-17 and played in front of 33,450 fans at the Westfalenstadion as his side lost 8-7 on penalties to champions Borussia Dortmund in the under-19 Bundesliga final on Monday, per FourFourTwo.

Felix will hope to enjoy more success at Bayern than brother Mario, whose frustrating three-season spell at the Allianz Arena—during which he failed to nail down a first-team spot—ended in 2016 as he returned to Dortmund.