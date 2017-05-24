    Chapecoense Docked 3 Points, out of Copa Libertadores for Fielding Banned Player

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2017

    Argentina's Lanus forward Jose Sand (L) vies for the ball with Brazil's Chapecoense defender Luiz Otavio during their Copa Libertadores football match at the Lanus stadium in Lanus, Buenos Aires, on May 17, 2017. Otavio should have been suspended for the game due to a red card receivied earlier in the tournament, and while Chapecoense has claimed they were not told about the ban, Lanus has filed an official complaint and could be awarded the points despite having lost 2-1.
    Chapecoense's hopes of Copa Libertadores glory have been ended after they were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player.

    The Brazilian club were punished by CONMEBOL for playing Luiz Otavio, who should have been sidelined through suspension, and their 2-1 victory over Argentinian side Lanus on May 17 was changed to a 3-0 defeat, meaning Chapecoense cannot advance to the knockout rounds, per Reuters (via MailOnline).

    Otavio had netted the winner against Lanus, but it has been ruled he should have been suspended, having been sent off in the previous fixture against Nacional.

    Per FourFourTwoChapecoense plan to appeal the sanction. 

    The tragedy-stricken club lost 19 players in a plane crash late last year, which also claimed the lives of club officials and journalists.

    Chapecoense beat Venezuelan side Zulia 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to two stoppage-time goals to finish third in Group 7, meaning they will return to the Copa Sudamericana.

    The team were on their way to Medellin for the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Colombian side Atletico Nacional when their plane crashed.

    Chapecoense were subsequently awarded the trophy by CONMEBOL, which saw them gain entry to the Copa Libertadores for the first time. 