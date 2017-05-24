Chapecoense Docked 3 Points, out of Copa Libertadores for Fielding Banned Player

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images

Chapecoense's hopes of Copa Libertadores glory have been ended after they were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player.

The Brazilian club were punished by CONMEBOL for playing Luiz Otavio, who should have been sidelined through suspension, and their 2-1 victory over Argentinian side Lanus on May 17 was changed to a 3-0 defeat, meaning Chapecoense cannot advance to the knockout rounds, per Reuters (via MailOnline).

Otavio had netted the winner against Lanus, but it has been ruled he should have been suspended, having been sent off in the previous fixture against Nacional.

Per FourFourTwo, Chapecoense plan to appeal the sanction.

The tragedy-stricken club lost 19 players in a plane crash late last year, which also claimed the lives of club officials and journalists.

Chapecoense beat Venezuelan side Zulia 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to two stoppage-time goals to finish third in Group 7, meaning they will return to the Copa Sudamericana.

The team were on their way to Medellin for the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Colombian side Atletico Nacional when their plane crashed.

Chapecoense were subsequently awarded the trophy by CONMEBOL, which saw them gain entry to the Copa Libertadores for the first time.