Real Madrid Transfer News: Dani Ceballos Plan Reported, Latest Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to tussle with local rivals Atletico Madrid for the signing of Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos.

According to Sergio Santos Chozas of AS, Los Blancos are keen to continue adding more young players to their squad and believe the 20-year-old fits the bill.

"Real representatives have held meetings with both Los Verdiblancos and the footballer's camp in recent weeks, with a view to reaching an agreement over his transfer rather than simply activating his release clause," the report continued.

Ceballos' trigger fee is said to be €15 million (£13 million).

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Real are said to be considering adopting a similar strategy to the one they employed with Marco Asensio. Having signed the youngster from Mallorca in 2014 he was loaned back to his former club and then to Espanyol the following season. He's now pushing for regular starts at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As noted in the report, Atletico are also said to be looking at Ceballos after an impressive campaign with the Andalusian side, while teams from the Premier League and Serie A are also reportedly keen.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge believes the midfielder would be perfect for Diego Simeone's side:

Indeed, aside from being a fine technician and an intelligent operator Ceballos does have an aggressive edge to his game. It's the kind of tenacity that a manager like Simeone would love.

Across the city, things may be a little more complicated. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are Zinedine Zidane's first-choice midfield, while Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Llorente, set to return from a loan spell at Alaves next season, will provide further competition.

However, Ceballos may look at the development undergone by the likes of Asensio and feel he could benefit from a similar learning curve.

Danilo Linked with Inter Milan

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

According to Cadena Ser's Mario Torrejon (h/t AS) Real Madrid right-back Danilo is set to move to Inter Milan this summer.

Since arriving from Porto in 2015, the Brazilian has struggled to find form and is a long way behind the excellent Dani Carvajal. In the report, it's suggested Inter are ready to give the 25-year-old an opportunity to reignite his career elsewhere.

Despite the derision for some uneven performances in Real Madrid colours, Danilo arrived in the Spanish capital with a big reputation. Here's a reminder why:

But stepping in for Carvajal has proved to be a challenge for him. While his application cannot be questioned, his attacking output and defensive awareness have paled in comparison to the Spain international.

With Carvajal injured at the moment, Danilo has been given in a chance in recent weeks. Although, as noted by ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, he's not shone:

Still, it'd be unfair to write off the full-back completely, as sometimes the pressure of playing for a club like Madrid can prove to be too much for some.

At Porto he showcased quality domestically and in the UEFA Champions League. Inter, a club that are seeking to reestablish their own reputation after some difficult seasons, may be the perfect environment for Danilo to stage a renaissance.