Homeless Man Rewarded by David Sullivan After Helping Manchester Attack Victims

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan is set to provide shelter and money to Stephen Jones, a homeless man who helped tend to victims of Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester.

After the atrocity at the Manchester Arena, Jones documented the evening's events to local broadcasters and spoke of how he helped children who had been hit with shrapnel.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live on Tuesday, Sullivan made a plea for him to come forward:

Sullivan's son has since revealed on social media they have managed to make contact with Jones:

The arena was targeted by a suicide bomber on Monday, with the device set off as the audience were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. It has been confirmed that 22 people died, including some children, with 120 more injured, per the Manchester Evening News.

In the aftermath of the attack, Jones spoke of the horrific scene and how he did his utmost to help:

Another homeless man who was in the foyer where the bombing occurred, Chris Parker, has also spoken about how he sought to help those who had been injured in the blast.

"Everyone was piling out, all happy and everything else. As people were coming out of the glass doors I heard a bang and within a split second I saw a white flash, then smoke and then I heard screaming," he said, per Sarah Knapton of the Daily Telegraph. "It knocked me to the floor and then I got up and instead of running away my gut instinct was to run back and try and help."

Jones' testament struck a chord with others too. A bulletin from Twitter user seddo1984 asked followers to donate in an attempt to raise £300 for the man; more than £30,000 had been donated on Wednesday morning.