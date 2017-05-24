Breaking Down Washington Redskins' Best, Worst Contracts

1 of 8

David Richard/Associated Press

The Redskins' decision to sign Terrelle Pryor on a one-year deal was all about value and sense. The terms of the contract sum up both qualities perfectly, per ESPN's John Keim: "One year, $8 million. His base salary is $3 million with a $3 million signing bonus, plus another $2 million in incentives."

As Keim also pointed out, the short length of Pryor's contract mitigates any risk from signing him. It's a good thing, since there are risks to bringing the 27-year-old on board.

The most notable of those is the fact Pryor only has one season of experience as a pro wide receiver. He learned the position on the fly for the Cleveland Browns a year ago.

The Browns were the worst team in football in 2016, but Pryor still topped 1,000 yards, despite having a litany of unproven and suspect quarterbacks throwing to him. To some those facts may make him less of a risk now he has joined a team with Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins operating at quarterback.

However, expectations will naturally be higher for Pryor at Redskins Park. They will be higher primarily because he is being asked to help replace two 1,000-yard receivers, Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, both of whom bolted during free agency.

Given his playing style incorporates elements of both, a lot will be asked of Pryor, even though he's still inexperienced at the position. It's why there is a prove-it element about the way his contract is structured.

In particular, Pryor's incentives are broken down in a way offering the Redskins maximum reward. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio provided a detailed breakdown of how and when these incentives would be paid out:

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Pryor’s incentives fall into three categories: catches, yards, and touchdowns. He can make another $1 million based on receptions, another $500,000 based on receiving yards, and another $500,000 based on touchdowns. As to receptions, Pryor gets $250,000 for 60 catches, a total of $600,000 for 70 catches, and a total of $1 million if he has 80 receptions or more. As to receiving yards, he gets $150,000 for 750 yards, a total of $300,000 for 1,000 yards, and a total of $500,000 for 1,250 yards. As to touchdowns, Pryor gets an extra $100,000 for six, a total of $300,000 for eight, and a total of $500,000 for 10.

Additionally, Florio also noted how the Redskins have set a high ceiling for Pryor to reach in order to qualify for his maximum incentives pay: "To get the full $2 million (and to make the contract worth $8 million), Pryor needs to have 80 or more catches for 1,250 yards and 10 touchdowns. Based on his 2016 performance (77 catches, 1,007 yards, four touchdowns), Pryor would have made an extra $750,000."

If Pryor meets these key targets, he will have surpassed not only his own totals from last season, but those of Jackson as well, per NFL Research. This eventuality would mean Washington has acquired a highly productive, playmaking wideout on the cheap.

If Pryor doesn't reach these totals, his payout will be brief and relatively minimal, giving Washington enough room under 2018's cap to find a more suitable upgrade at receiver.

This is the best contract on the team because it is win-win for the Redskins.