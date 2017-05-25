Bleacher Report's Alternative Chelsea Awards for 16/17 Premier League Season

Bleacher Report's Alternative Chelsea Awards for 16/17 Premier League SeasonMay 25, 2017
Chelsea are Premier League champions, and now that they've lifted the biggest award in English football, Bleacher Report is following up their success with a few awards of our own.
We know N'Golo Kante has been named Player of the Year, but what about recognition for the other success stories at Chelsea? Who's been the Blues' strongest player? The man who's made us laugh most? The one person who celebrated hardest?
Join us as we countdown some alternative gongs for those who occupy the Stamford Bridge dressing room.
Giggle of the Season: Antonio Conte
They say football management—or indeed, football itself—is no laughing matter, but try telling that to Antonio Conte.
When Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in December to extend their winning streak to 11 Premier League matches, the Chelsea boss was far more relaxed in the press conference than we're used to seeing him on the touchline.
Speaking about managers having to adopt the policy of a tailor when stitching their team together, Bleacher Report asked the Italian if that made him the Giorgio Armani of football coaches, given the form his team was in at the time.
His response was glorious, with Conte's laugh as infectious as he's been all season long at Stamford Bridge.
Banner of the Season: We Are the Shed
Ahead of John Terry's Stamford Bridge bow against Sunderland, Bleacher Report went behind the scenes to see how fans were working on a tribute to the club's greatest-ever captain.
The day before, members of the We Are The Shed movement spent 10 hours running through everything, unraveling one mile of decorative foil to go along with the banner that had cost them £2,000 to produce.
When the teams entered the pitch ahead of kick-off, with Terry leading the Blues out for the last time, the banner was unveiled in all its glory, taking up half of the Shed End.
You can see it in the picture above, but if you want to find out more about it, our video shows how it was put together.
This wasn't just the best banner at Chelsea this season—it was the best we saw in the Premier League. Period.
Man of Steel: Gary Cahill
Look at those guns on Gary Cahill—they're glorious.
We haven't selected him as Chelsea's Man of Steel here just for the weight he can lift, though. Cahill deserves recognition for the way he has conducted himself throughout 2016/17.
When John Terry was injured and then subsequently dropped from Conte's side, we were left asking who would be his replacement with the armband. Cahill answered those questions almost immediately, taking the captaincy against Hull City in early October until the end of the campaign.
Now he's set to lead Chelsea into a new era without Terry. It's been an incredible turnaround in fortunes for him, given that this time last year the prediction was that his position was most under threat.
Cahill continues to bounce back from adversity and shows the character every team needs.
Celebration of the Season: Antonio Conte
It's no surprise that Conte makes it on to our list again. Indeed, it's no surprise that the Chelsea boss comes top of the pops regarding celebrations.
We've seen all sorts from the Italian this term; from his crowd dive on the opening weekend after late victory against West Ham United, to his speech to fans on the final day against Sunderland.
But the best of them all came at Goodison Park after a 3-0 victory against Everton. It was a victory that solidified Chelsea's position at the top, keeping the chasing Tottenham Hotspur at arm's length.
And how did Conte mark the moment? By getting an impromptu piggy back from Thibaut Courtois!
Moaner of the Season: Jose Mourinho
No, this isn't a mistake; Jose Mourinho makes it into our annual awards, but more for negative reasons than anything else.
He's no longer Chelsea boss, yet Mourinho continues to feature in the conversation at Stamford Bridge. This season it was because of his reaction when his former side thumped Manchester United 4-0.
Mourinho had a twisted, sour look on the sidelines. Being humbled so emphatically didn't sit well, and when Conte celebrated every Chelsea goal in his typical, emotional style, Mourinho didn't waste any time in complaining about it.
"It was disrespectful," the United boss said at the end, whispering something along those lines in Conte's ear when they shook hands at the final whistle.
It wasn't anything like that, of course; if anything, it was just more moaning from a man who was once a hero in west London.
Clown of the Season: Francis Coquelin
Yes, we hear you—like Mourinho, Francis Coquelin isn't employed by Chelsea. But like Mourinho, Coquelin has made a fool of himself at Stamford Bridge this season, making him a standout candidate for the Clown of the Year award.
For those of you with a short memory, Coquelin was embarrassed by Eden Hazard in February. Chasing the Belgian from midfield as he attempted to stop him in his tracks, the Frenchman failed miserably.
Coquelin's tactic of choice seemed to be an attempt to hack Hazard down to the turf, but instead, it was the Arsenal man who was eating dirt himself, bouncing off Hazard's hips and into a heap on the floor.
It was the closest Coquelin got to Hazard all afternoon, and his tumble was symbolic for Arsenal's display as they crashed to a 3-1 defeat.
Overreaction of the Season: John Terry's Substitution
We mentioned the banner tribute Chelsea fans made for John Terry before his final Premier League appearance for the club. Now it's time to deal with the fallout to his 26th-minute substitution in the same game against Sunderland.
Terry and the Blues have come in for criticism after he was given a guard of honour 26 minutes into the game, being subbed off and replaced by Gary Cahill.
The move has been described as tacky and over the top. Well, to be frank, our view is the reaction has been exactly that itself.
Chelsea weren't just saying goodbye to any old player against Sunderland; the Blues were bidding farewell to their most successful player and captain. Terry has been at the club for 22 years, played over 700 matches and won 17 trophies at Stamford Bridge. He's been the figurehead for the club in the modern era: he has been Chelsea.
How else were they supposed to give him a send-off?
Besides, when something similar was performed for Didier Drogba in 2015, nobody complained. Instead, it was celebrated, which leads us to think that Terry is the victim of an agenda.
Social Media Hero: Michy Batshuayi
We could go into great detail about Michy Batshuayi and what he's been up to off the pitch this season, but we'll leave that up to you. Nothing describes the Belgian's character better than his social media accounts, where he's been busy winning over fans all year.
We haven't seen much of Batshuayi on matchdays. Indeed, the striker didn't complete 90 minutes in the Premier League all season. Where he made a name for himself—aside from that winning goal against West Bromwich Albion—was his conduct online.
Batshuayi has laughed, cried and laughed some more on Twitter and Instagram, proving himself as Chelsea's social media hero.
Click here and here for just a small taster of what he's capable of.
Victim of the Season: Angelo Alessio
"Angelo is my biggest victim," declared Antonio Conte after watching his side defeat Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League in February. And who are we to disagree with the boss?
So Angelo Alessio gets our award for being Chelsea No. 1 victim this season.
Our award is all in good spirits, exactly as Conte's statement was about Alessio's misfortune. The Italian has been Conte's assistant since his time at Juventus, and as such, that means he can sometimes be on the receiving end of Conte's outbursts on the touchline.
And that's exactly what happened against the Gunners when Conte, furious at Chelsea's poor defending from set-pieces, attempted to send Alessio down the touchline to get his players in order.
Rather you than us, Angelo!
Maniac of the Year: Diego Costa and His Fire Extinguisher
Ever heard the one about Diego Costa and his fire extinguisher? Well, you have now!
We would say it was shortly after Chelsea had sealed their Premier League crown against West Bromwich Albion that Costa decided to go rogue and mockingly threaten journalists with a fire extinguisher.
It was a whole two-and-a-half hours after the game, though, and with his manager Conte still conducting his media duties. Late to his press conference (again!), Conte was kidnapped by Costa and David Luiz and taken to another room for a briefing with the Sunday newspapers.
But clock watching and getting bored, Costa had seen enough. The striker wanted Conte to board the team bus so the party could well and truly begin and, in the way only Costa could do, he set about threatening any journalists who asked the next question...with a fire extinguisher!
He knows how to score goals and, evidently, Costa isn't shy of a joke or two, either!