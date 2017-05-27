Arsenal Transfer News: Hector Bellerin Latest, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Rumours

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has committed his future to the Gunners amid links of a possible summer transfer to Barcelona.

The flying full-back traded the Blaugrana's academy for Arsenal's as a youngster, and after an impressive rise at the Emirates Stadium, he has been tipped to return to the Camp Nou. But having recently penned a contract extension until 2023, Bellerin is adamant he will not be on the move.

"I signed my contract for a reason," he said, per Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail. "I signed it because I wanted to be here. I wouldn't have done it otherwise. Arsenal is the club that gave me the chance to be a professional and since the first time I met with the boss he's always said if I progressed the right way I could be an Arsenal player for a long time."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

As noted by Barlow, there have been reports aplenty in the Catalan media linking Bellerin with a switch to Barcelona.

In 2016-17, the 22-year-old has had an inconsistent season. In his defensive work, in particular, there have been times when the youngster has lost concentration and struggled with his positioning.

However, Bellerin's game is centred around raiding forward, and whether he's been used as a right-back or a right wing-back this season, he's done so to great effect. The Spaniard has made consistent impacts in the final third, per Squawka Football:

For a youngster who has honed his skills in the La Masia setup, the prospect of playing for Barcelona will always be appealing. But Bellerin looks to have his heart set on an Arsenal stay.

At this point in his career, that's arguably a wise decision. For all his natural talent and dynamism, there are still parts of the full-back's game that need refinement. At the Camp Nou, those deficiencies would be hauled under the microscope.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Contract Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

According to Gary Jacob of the Times (h/t Tom Marshall-Bailey of Football.London) Arsenal are ready to offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a new contract.

It's noted the midfielder has been subject of interest from both Liverpool and Everton with just one year to run on his deal. However, it's suggested the Gunners want to keep the 23-year-old and will open talks over fresh terms.

The current campaign has been a typical one for Oxlade-Chamberlain—he's struggled with injuries, played in numerous positions and failed to nail down a regular place in the team. So the prospect of a fresh start elsewhere would no doubt be appealing.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

However, with Arsenal changing their setup to a three-man defence, the England international has shown he can do a fine job as a right wing-back, per Jonny Singer of the Daily Mail:

It'd be no surprise if Oxlade-Chamberlain had reservations about committing. After all, six years on from joining the Gunners from Southampton, he's yet to make major progress or nail down a regular position.

The next phase of the midfielder's career is an important one too. He can stay at Arsenal and continue to be a useful squad player or go elsewhere and become a more significant cog in the setup.