Ranking the Most Iconic College Football Players Since 2000

Ranking the Most Iconic College Football Players Since 2000May 24, 2017
What makes a player iconic? Good question. It's very different than saying a player is one of the game's best. Or its most talented, although talent certainly factors into the equation. Calling a college football player "iconic" means that he is truly memorable and that his accomplishments (both individual and team-related) will live on long after he's played his final down at his school of choice.
Being a star player is meaningful, but being an iconic player is even more important. These players made the most of their college experiences, and they'll be remembered forever. Here's a look at the 10 most iconic college football players since 2000. They were measured using their accomplishments on the field, what they meant to their program and their overall legacy in college football.
10. Baylor QB Robert Griffin III
Legacy
The direction of Baylor's football program is uncertain following Art Briles' departure, but one thing is certain: The Bears will always have the Robert Griffin III era. Griffin overcame struggles with injury and broke out in 2011, leading Baylor to a 10-win season and one of the best seasons in program history.
As a redshirt sophomore, Griffin threw for 3,501 yards with 22 touchdowns against eight interceptions and added 635 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground. He was tremendous as a junior, throwing for 4,293 yards with 37 touchdowns and six interceptions and 635 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.
Griffin was a thrilling player to watch, with polished dual-threat passing and running skills and athletic runs for touchdowns. While Baylor didn't win a Big 12 title with him under center, he won the 2011 Heisman Trophy, the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards and set the stage for even bigger successes following his departure for the NFL.
Defining moment
Griffin's final game at Baylor was one of his most memorable. With Griffin running the offense, the Bears put up 67 points and won an Alamo Bowl shootout against Washington, taking a 67-56 win that set an NCAA record for most combined points in a regular-season bowl game. Griffin threw for 295 yards and a touchdown and added 55 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
While it wasn't his greatest game, it is one that Baylor fans will certainly never forget—and a fitting memory for his last game in a Bears uniform.
Why he's here
Baylor is not an easy place to succeed, but Griffin certainly made it look that way during his time in Waco, Texas. His electrifying style of play put the Bears on the map for positive reasons under Briles, and while he hasn't enjoyed sustained NFL success, he was truly special and unique as a college quarterback.
9. Stanford QB Andrew Luck
Legacy
Under Jim Harbaugh's watch, Stanford turned the corner from downtrodden to one of the Pac-12 and nation's premier powers. It was a team effort, but a young quarterback named Andrew Luck played an outsized role in the Cardinal going from Pac-12 doormat to perennial contender.
Luck grabbed the starting role as a redshirt freshman in 2009, throwing for 2,575 yards with 13 touchdowns against four interceptions. He developed into a star as a sophomore. Luck threw for 3,338 yards with 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions as well as 453 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Stanford finished 12-1 and No. 4 in the final Associated Press poll and capped the season off with an Orange Bowl win over Virginia Tech. Luck was the Heisman Trophy runner-up.
A year later, he threw for 3,517 yards with 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions as well as 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He again finished as Heisman runner-up as Stanford went 11-2, earning a Fiesta Bowl bid.
Defining moment
Stanford's high point in Luck's career came in the 2011 Orange Bowl against Virginia Tech. Luck was simply excellent, completing 18 of 23 passes for 287 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in a 40-12 rout of the Hokies. It capped a 12-win season and a truly memorable sophomore campaign for Luck.
Why he's here
Luck never won a Heisman, but he was one of the best college quarterbacks in recent history and has carried those skills capably into the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. But Cardinal fans will never forget his contributions that helped establish Stanford as a team to be reckoned with under Harbaugh and then-offensive coordinator and current head coach David Shaw.
8. Clemson QB Deshaun Watson
Legacy
For 35 years, Clemson fans longed for another national title to go with the 1981 crown claimed by coach Danny Ford's squad. There were numerous disappointments and shortcomings, but Deshaun Watson and coach Dabo Swinney finally gave Tiger supporters what they wanted last fall.
Clemson claimed a national championship with a last-second win over Alabama thanks to a high-powered offense led by junior quarterback Deshaun Watson. It capped a stellar three-year college career that saw Watson emerge as perhaps the best player in Clemson history.
As a freshman, Watson fought through injuries and claimed a starting role, throwing for 1,466 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions as well as 200 rushing yards and five scores.
Healthy, he became an elite quarterback in his sophomore season. Watson threw for 4,104 yards with 41 touchdowns against 13 interceptions as well as 1,105 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming the first player in FBS history to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in the same season. He pushed Alabama to the limit in the national title game, throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 73 more in a 45-40 defeat. He placed third in Heisman Trophy voting.
Last fall, Watson and the Tigers finished the drill. He threw for 4,593 yards with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions, adding 629 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. More importantly, Clemson won its first national title in 35 years while Watson finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Louisville's Lamar Jackson.
Defining moment
Trailing Alabama 31-28 with 2:01 remaining, Clemson had one final shot to send the 2016 College Football National Championship Game to overtime or win it outright. The Tigers and Watson left no doubt. Watson quickly moved Clemson down the field in a nine-play, 68-yard drive and vanquished the Tide with a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Hunter Renfroe with one second left.
It was Watson's final pass as a Clemson player, and it is a moment that will be immortalized in Clemson and college football history as one of the most dramatic finishes ever to a national title game.
Why he's here
Clemson was on the right path to college football glory before Watson stepped on campus, but his dual-threat skills and leadership pushed the Tigers over the top. He'll be forever remembered as the man who put the program in position to win a national championship and came through in the clutch. Watson will never have to buy a drink again in Clemson, and that final drive ensures his spot in college history.
7. Southern California RB Reggie Bush
Legacy
Pete Carroll built a dynasty in the mid-2000s at Southern California. The Trojans shared the 2003 national title, won the 2004 national championship and only a stunning Vince Young-led rally kept them from the 2005 national championship. And even though NCAA records don't officially recognize it, tailback Reggie Bush played a huge role in USC's impressive run.
As a freshman, he set a USC freshman record with 1,331 all-purpose yards, winning consensus Freshman All-America honors, leading the Pac-10 in kick return yardage and adding 521 rushing yards with three scores. The Trojans won a share of the '03 national title.
Bush broke out as a star as a sophomore. He rushed for 908 yards and six scores, caught 43 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns and averaged 25.6 yards per kick return as well as 15.7 yards per punt returns, scoring a pair of kick-return touchdowns. He led the Pac-10 in all-purpose yardage with 2,330 yards and was a Heisman Trophy finalist while helping the Trojans to an outright BCS national title.
As a junior, Bush was even better. He rushed for 1,740 yards with 16 touchdowns, added 39 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns and also averaged 17.6 yards per kick return and 9.9 yards per punt return with a punt return score. Bush averaged 222.3 all-purpose yards per game, leading the NCAA, including a 513-yard effort against Fresno State.
He won the Heisman Trophy and the Doak Walker Award (given to the nation's top running back) and was a unanimous first-team All-American. However, he was forced to return the Heisman (which was vacated) after an NCAA investigation showed that Bush and his parents had accepted nearly $300,000 in improper benefits from sports agents.
Defining moment
One of Bush's most remembered moments was a play that he didn't score on and never should have counted. But it did, to Notre Dame's dismay. Southern California entered its game on October 15, 2005, against Notre Dame ranked No.1 nationally with a 27-game winning streak. But the Irish pushed the Trojans to the absolute brink and then some.
Trailing 31-28 late, the Trojans made one final, frantic drive inside the Notre Dame 5-yard line. With seven seconds left, quarterback Matt Leinart fumbled the ball out of bounds at the Irish 2. The Trojans had time for two more plays. Instead of spiking the ball and going for a field goal, Leinart tried to sneak for a touchdown. He was met with resistance at the line, but Bush pushed him forward and into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown and a wild 34-31 win. It was one of the great plays in college football history.
Why he's here
Reggie Bush was one of the most electric college football players in recent memory. He contributed in a variety of ways, scoring on rushing, receiving, passing, kick return and punt return touchdowns during his three-year USC career.
His memory will be tarnished by his involvement with NCAA sanctions that significantly hurt the Trojans' program, but there's no denying his dynamic abilities while helped USC claim pieces of a pair of national titles and very nearly a third, if not for Vince Young's heroics that lifted Texas to a 41-38 win in the 2006 Rose Bowl. Regardless, Bush's place in USC and college football history is secure.
6. Southern California QB Matt Leinart
Legacy
Southern California came within a game of winning or sharing three consecutive national championships. And there is no way the Trojans could have done it without quarterback Matt Leinart.
Leinart was a steadying force in USC's impressive run, winning a Heisman Trophy and finishing third and sixth in the voting on two separate occasions.
As a sophomore, Leinart won the starting role and threw for 3,556 yards with 38 touchdowns against nine interceptions, leading USC to a No. 1 ranking in the final Associated Press poll. A year later, he was equally impressive, throwing for 3,322 yards with 33 touchdowns against six interceptions, keying the Trojans' run to a national title and winning the 2005 Heisman.
As a senior, Leinart threw for 3,815 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. USC lost the national title game 41-38 to Texas and Vince Young, but Leinart still finished third in the Heisman voting behind teammate Reggie Bush and Young.
He finished 37-2 as a starter and was USC's all-time leader in career touchdown passes (99) and completion percentage (64.8 percent).
Defining moment
The Trojans won one undisputed BCS National Championship Game in Leinart's tenure, and he made sure there was no doubt. Facing off against No. 2 Oklahoma, USC bolted to a 38-10 halftime lead en route to a 55-19 shellacking of the Sooners. Leinart keyed the win with an Orange Bowl-record five touchdowns, including three to Steve Smith. He was the game's MVP. No one disputed that, either.
Why he's here
Southern California was the most dominant, intriguing team of the mid-2000s era. The Trojans won in fun, high-powered fashion. And Leinart played a huge role in their success. Without him, their ceiling certainly wouldn't have been nearly as high as it ultimately wound up being. Leinart was one of the Trojans' all-time greats and a player to remember.
5. Florida State QB Jameis Winston
Legacy
Florida State's 2013 season was unforgettable and rather surprising. The Seminoles began the season outside of the top 10 nationally but roared into the national title picture thanks to a confident redshirt freshman quarterback named Jameis Winston.
Winston announced himself to the ACC by piling up 356 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 41-13 rout of Pitt. He announced himself to the nation with a stunning 444-yard, four-touchdown effort in a 51-14 whipping at No. 3 Clemson. That also put Florida State solidly into the chase for a national championship, and they rolled to the BCS National Championship Game by putting up an NCAA single-season record 723 points.
Winston was the catalyst, throwing for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and adding 193 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy as well as the Walter Camp, Manning and Archie Griffin Awards. He was the second redshirt freshman ever to win the Heisman and capped the year by leading FSU's comeback win over Auburn to claim the 2013 BCS National Championship.
As a sophomore, his stats slipped, throwing 25 touchdowns against 18 interceptions with 3,907 passing yards. But he still led FSU to an undefeated regular season and a College Football Playoff berth. Oregon handed Winston his first loss, a 59-20 defeat, in the Rose Bowl that would be his final game. He declared for the NFL draft and was picked No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Defining moment
Before the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, only one team came within two touchdowns of Florida State. Auburn was a different story. The Tigers led FSU 21-10 at the half and 21-13 after three quarters. FSU scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 27-24 lead with 4:31 left, but Auburn hit right back with an eight-play, 75-yard drive finished by Tre Mason's 37-yard touchdown run for a 31-27 edge with 79 seconds to play.
Winston and FSU hadn't been tested like this all year. Did the Seminoles have what it took to win a national title in a pressure-packed moment? Yes. Yes, they did. Winston led an impressive seven-play, 80-yard drive and found Kelvin Benjamin for a two-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, clinching a national title, unbeaten season and his place in Seminole fans' hearts forever.
Why he's here
Florida State has only one 14-0 season in its history. Without Jameis Winston, that season, a national title and a 13-0 start and College Football Playoff berth in 2014 don't happen. Winston spawns a wide range of opinions, but he is one of the great all-time Florida State players with an excellent skill set and a flair for the dramatic. That keeps him in the conversation as one of the great college football players in recent memory.
4. Texas QB Vince Young
Legacy
It took until the waning moments of the 2006 Rose Bowl to prove it, but the 2005 Texas Longhorns stand as one of the best college football teams in recent memory. And they have quarterback Vince Young to thank for it.
Young rallied the Longhorns to a national title win over Southern California, capping a truly impressive season and winning head coach Mack Brown his only national title at Texas. He rose to stardom as a redshirt sophomore in 2004, gaining the starting role and helping Texas to an 11-1 record (with its only loss coming to Oklahoma) and capping the season with a Rose Bowl win over Michigan. He passed for 1,849 yards and rushed for 1,189 yards, passing and rushing for 12 touchdowns apiece.
As a junior, his game showed huge improvement. Young threw for 3,036 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 1,050 yards with 12 scores. He became the first college football player ever to throw for 2,500 yards and rush for 1,000 in the same year.
Southern California was favored over the Longhorns in the BCS National Championship Game, but Young rallied the Longhorns from a 38-26 deficit with less than seven minutes to play, scoring the winning touchdown with less than 30 seconds to play.
It was one of the most memorable plays in recent college football history and cemented Young's place in college football history.
Defining moment
With under seven minutes left in the 2005 national title game, things looked grim for Young and Texas, as they trailed the Trojans by 12 points. A Young-led drive cut the lead to five points at 38-33, and the Longhorns' D helped by stuffing USC at their own 45 on 4th-and-2 with 2:09 to play.
Young would not be denied, leading the Horns into Trojan territory and facing a 4th-and-5 from the USC 9 with under 30 seconds to go.
He had nowhere to pass the ball, but that didn't matter. Young scrambled down the right sideline for a nine-yard touchdown run and converted the two-point conversion for a scintillating 41-38 victory.
Why he's here
Young only started for two seasons at Texas, but he made a huge impression with his athleticism and dual-threat skills. He was near impossible for defenses to stop in 2005, and while he didn't win a Heisman Trophy, he became the first Texas player to rush and pass for 1,000 yards in the same season. He owns five of Texas' top seven single-game rushing performances by a quarterback, including a 267-yard day against Oklahoma State in 2005.
He threw for 6,040 yards and 44 touchdowns in his UT career with 3,127 yards and 37 rushing scores. Young's skills translated to a national title for Texas, and while his pro career hasn't taken off the way he hoped, UT fans and college football fans still hold him in high regard.
3. Auburn QB Cam Newton
Legacy
Cam Newton spent only one season at Auburn, but he certainly made the most of it. Newton went from relative unknown to one of the Tigers' all-time greats after keying one of the greatest seasons in program history.
Newton began at Florida and played sparingly in 2007 as Tim Tebow's backup, but he was suspended from the program and ultimately transferred after being accused of stealing another student's laptop. He spent a season at Blinn Junior College in Brenham, Texas, before landing at Auburn before the 2010 season.
With Newton under center, an 8-5 team became an immediate national contender. Newton showed a flair for the dramatic, leading last-second wins over Clemson and Kentucky in the season's first half and erasing a 24-point second-quarter deficit to beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Newton played with style and enthusiasm, and he was near impossible for college defenders to stop.
He finished the season with 30 touchdowns against seven interceptions and 2,854 passing yards as well as 1,473 rushing yards and 20 scores, becoming the first SEC player ever to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in the same season. He won the Heisman Trophy and led Auburn to a 14-0 record and its first undisputed national title. Newton declared for the NFL draft and was picked first overall by the Carolina Panthers, but his legacy was secure.
Defining moment
In the second quarter of the Iron Bowl, Auburn's push for a national title was in serious jeopardy. The undefeated Tigers trailed Alabama 24-0, and Newton had struggled. But a 36-yard touchdown to Emory Blake got Auburn on the board, which trailed 24-7 at the half. On the second play of the third quarter, he connected with Terrell Zachery for a 70-yard touchdown and the comeback was on. Auburn took its first (and only) lead of the game with 11:48 left with Newton's seven-yard touchdown pass to Philip Lutzenkirchen. Auburn rallied for a 28-27 win, and its drive for an eventual national title was alive, thanks to Newton’s heroics.
Why he's here
Despite playing only 14 games on the Plains, Newton established himself as one of the most important and beloved players in Auburn history. He elevated an average team to a national title, and two years later, the Tigers were 3-9, costing Gene Chizik his job. That says plenty about just how important Newton was to Auburn's history. Without him, 2010's magical season doesn't happen and Chizik probably loses his job even faster.
2. Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel
Legacy
Johnny Manziel was a football comet. He burned brightly and quickly but left a significant gridiron legacy at Texas A&M. He redshirted as a freshman in 2011 and won a three-way battle for the starting role in 2012. While he lost his debut against Florida, Manziel broke out three weeks later against Arkansas, accounting for 557 yards of total offense and four combined touchdowns in a 58-10 victory.
Two weeks later, he rolled up 576 yards of offense and six scores in a 59-57 win over Louisiana Tech. Manziel finished the year with 3,706 yards passing with 26 touchdowns against nine interceptions and added 1,410 rushing yards and 21 scores.
A&M went 11-2 and cemented itself as a force in the SEC West, and Manziel became the first freshman ever to win the Heisman Trophy.
He was equally impressive as a redshirt sophomore, throwing for 4,114 yards with 37 touchdowns against 13 interceptions and rushing for 759 yards and nine touchdowns while finishing fifth in Heisman voting and leading A&M to a 9-4 record. That was capped by a wild 52-48 Chick-fil-A Bowl win over Georgia that saw him throw for 382 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.
Defining moment
Teams don't just walk into Bryant-Denny Stadium and defeat No. 1 Alabama, but Johnny Manziel wasn't scared. He and Texas A&M proved their worth with a stunning 29-24 defeat of the Crimson Tide on Nov. 10, 2012.
Manziel and the Aggies dominated the game, jumping to a 20-0 first-quarter lead. It included one of his greatest plays in an A&M uniform. Leading 7-0, the Aggies had the ball deep in Bama territory. Manziel scrambled out of the grasp of multiple tacklers and found Ryan Swope in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 edge. It showed that the Aggies and Manziel weren't going anywhere.
Alabama cut the lead to 23-17 in the fourth quarter, but Manziel connected with Malcome Kennedy for a 24-yard game-clinching touchdown pass. He finished with 253 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 92 yards on the ground and staked his claim to a Heisman Trophy.
Why he's here
Manziel has dealt with personal demons that limited his NFL career to two seasons, but there's no questioning his impact at Texas A&M. He and the Aggies offense was nearly impossible to stop, and Manziel's scrambling, swaggering game was impossible to ignore. "Johnny Football" has his place as one of college football's recent greats.
1. Florida QB Tim Tebow
Legacy
Love him or hate him, everyone in college football has an opinion on Tim Tebow. The former NFL quarterback (and current New York Mets Single-A outfielder/ESPN college football commentator) is one of the most polarizing figures in recent college sports history, and he rose to prominence as a Florida quarterback.
Tebow contributed immediately as a freshman, serving as a change-of-pace quarterback behind starter Chris Leak as the Gators won the 2007 national title.
He took over as the starter as a sophomore and had a season to remember, passing for 3,286 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushing for 895 yards and 23 touchdowns. He accounted for 55 total touchdowns, and his 23 rushing scores are a single-season SEC record. He was the only player in FBS history to rush and throw for at least 20 touchdowns in the same season and became the first sophomore ever to win the Heisman Trophy.
A year later, he threw for 2,747 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions and added 673 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Florida finished 12-1 and won its second national championship in three seasons. He also won the 2008 Maxwell Award, becoming the first player to win that award twice.
By the end of his Florida career, he had five NCAA records, 14 SEC records and 28 Florida statistical records. He accounted for 145 total touchdowns and 57 rushing scores, both NCAA records. He is eighth all-time on the NCAA's career rushing touchdown list and owns the career record with most consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown.
He was a three-time Heisman Trophy finalist, including his win in 2007.
Defining moment
The moment most Florida (and college football fans) will remember Tim Tebow for was one of his lowest as a player. On Sept. 27, 2008, Ole Miss walked into the Swamp and stunned the Gators in a 31-30 defeat. In the postgame press conference, Tebow gave UF supporters a moment they'll never forget.
He promised reporters and fans that "you have never seen any player in the entire country play as hard as I will play the rest of this season and you'll never see someone push the rest of the team as hard as I will push everybody the rest of this season, and you'll never see a team play harder than we will the rest of this season."
Indeed. No team came within 10 points of the Gators the rest of the way. Florida ended the season on a 10-game winning streak and earned its second national title in three years. The text of what has become known as "The Promise" has been placed on a plaque that now hangs outside Florida's practice facility for all to see.
Why he's here
Tebow is one of the most recognizable college football players in recent memory, a player who has a huge Q Rating thanks to his football skills and social stances. He won two national titles, a Heisman Trophy and was a first-round NFL draft pick. Florida and SEC fans know the mark he made on the game, even if he hasn't necessarily translated that success to professional athletic exploits. It's hard to imagine anyone better fit to top this list.