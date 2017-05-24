MLB Panic Meter: Weighing in on the Slowest 2017 Starts

1 of 7

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs sat above .500 entering play Wednesday at 23-21. For most teams that wouldn't even move the panic needle.

The Cubs, however, aren't most teams.

They're the defending champions, fresh off a curse-busting 103-win season. They were a consensus pick to win another National League Central crown with their young, impossibly deep roster. Instead, they're looking up at the Milwaukee Brewers.

The offense has been hobbled by slow starts from key contributors such as first baseman Anthony Rizzo (.224 average), shortstop Addison Russell (.212 average) and outfielder Kyle Schwarber (.186 average).

The starting rotation, meanwhile, sports an unsightly 4.32 ERA. Jake Arrieta (4.80 ERA), in particular, has struggled.

Even the formerly impeccable team defense has taken a step backward.

All that said, the Cubs are only 1.5 games out of first place. They've got a respectable plus-17 run differential. They should probably look to add an arm or two at the trade deadline, but there's simply too much talent for them to remain mediocre.

As ESPN.com's David Schoenfield put it, "They're not going to win 103 games again, but remember, they went 12-14 in July last year. Even good teams can have long stretches of .500 ball."

This isn't how things were supposed to go after the champagne and confetti, but Cubbies fans can stow their well-worn pessimism for now.

Panic Meter: A light forehead sweat