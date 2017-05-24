Kyrie Irving Says He Wasn't Coming Out of Game 4 Win vs. Celtics Despite Injury

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle in the third quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 112-99 Game 4 Eastern Conference Finals victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, and he told reporters after his heroic showing there was no way he was going to leave the court with a 3-1 series lead up for grabs.

"It's the magnitude of the moment and what's at stake," Irving said, according to NBA TV. "And I wasn't coming out for any margin. I wasn't coming out. I knew how much we needed this game and how much my teammates needed me."

Irving's complete comments can be viewed below:

Thanks to Irving's stoic approach in the face of temporary adversity, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to erase what was at one point a 12-point third-quarter deficit.

In fact, Irving matched the Celtics with 21 points over the final 11 minutes of the third quarter to propel the Cavaliers back in front for good, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Irving had dropped a playoff career-high 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three.

Looking ahead to Thursday's Game 5, Irving will attempt to play through an ankle he admitted is likely to flare up.

"My adrenaline is still going at this point, so I'm pretty sure when I get home my body will probably hate me," he said.

But if Tuesday night was any indication, Irving should be able to overcome bumps and bruises as the Cavaliers eye a third straight Eastern Conference title with an NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors once again within reach.