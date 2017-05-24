NBA Playoffs 2017: Remaining Schedule, Predictions for Conference Finals

NBA Playoffs 2017: Remaining Schedule, Predictions for Conference FinalsMay 24, 2017
With the Golden State Warriors moving on and the San Antonio Spurs heading home, we're left with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
On Tuesday night, the Cavs bounced back from Sunday night's letdown with a 112-99 victory over the Cs, who, in the first half, held a 16-point lead. Kyrie Irving led the way with 42 points, while LeBron James overcame a sluggish first half to rack up 34 points and six assists.
Though Cleveland now owns a 3-1 lead, the first two games of the series were undeniably different than the latter pair. With All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas injured, Boston has found a more free-flowing, defensively aggressive identity.
The Cavaliers can close out the series on the road on Thursday. Do the Celtics have enough to extend it even further?
Viewing Information
|Game
|Matchup
|TV outlet
|Date
|Time
|Game 5
|Cavaliers at Celtics
|TNT
|Thurs., May 25
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Game 6*
|Celtics at Cavaliers
|TNT
|Sat., May 27
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Game 7*
|Cavaliers at Celtics
|TNT
|Mon., May 29
|8:30 p.m. ET
Predictions
More dominance from Tristan Thompson
For the first three games of the series, Cavs big man Tristan Thompson averaged 15 points and eight boards while shooting 81.3 percent from the field.
He was so dominant that The Big Lead's Stephen Douglas was prompted to write a totally series satirical article about trading LeBron and building around Thompson:
Stephen Douglas @Stephen_Douglas
Might be time for the Cavaliers to trade LeBron and rebuild around Tristan Thompson https://t.co/jPRmU8TkSQ5/22/2017, 5:46:45 PM
Thompson was especially dominant in Game 3, despite Cleveland's collapse. He totaled 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. According to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, he let the Celtics know they were too small for him:
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
If I read Tristan Thompson's lips correctly there, looked like after the rebound he yelled "Y'all are all too small!" Oof.5/22/2017, 1:29:28 AM
In Game 4, though, T.T. was quiet—unusually so. He scored seven points on four field-goal attempts and only got to the line once. In Game 3, he visited the charity stripe over a dozen times, shooting 12-of-15.
VICE Sports' Michael Pina blamed Thompson for James picking up four early fouls on Tuesday:
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
LeBron's 4 fouls are a pretty big story, but Tristan Thompson being absolutely awful is a huge reason why this is happening5/24/2017, 1:24:14 AM
Still, he was a presence in the paint when needed. Here's NBA Canada with his highlights:
NBA Canada @NBACanada
Tristan Thompson 🇨🇦 scored 7 points and grabbed 7 boards in the Cavs 112-99 win, #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/CQs75Vyd5g5/24/2017, 3:21:12 AM
Expect more of that in Game 5.
Irving's offensive explosion limited the need to exploit Boston down low, and James' uneven offensive rhythm early on didn't help. Come Thursday, look for head coach Tyronn Lue to feature Thompson more frequently, as the center is capable of overpowering Al Horford and Kelly Olynyk on the block.
Cavs win in five games
Sunday foiled the possibility of a sweep, but Cleveland still wants rest before (likely) meeting the Warriors for an NBA Finals rubber match.
That makes Thursday a must-win.
The Finals begin on Thursday, June 1—or, a week from Game 5. If the Cavaliers close things out, they'll have six days of rest. If the series goes six games, it'll be played on Saturday, reducing the rest time to four days.
In Game 4, for the first time in a long time, James looked tired. He even clanged what should've been a classic one-handed tomahawk. Gifdsports had video:
gifdsports @gifdsports
LEBRON MISSES THE WIDE OPEN DUNK LOL #shaqtin https://t.co/vhngLs7Z2s5/24/2017, 2:06:32 AM
Kevin Love was seen limping around late but was OK; Kyrie Irving twisted his ankle before continuing his second-half onslaught. Chat Sports passed along video of the play on which Irving tweaked it:
Chat Sports @ChatSports
Here's the play Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle on. Impressive finish and the good news is he's staying in the game. #DefendTheLand https://t.co/9OQKF6shlh5/24/2017, 2:17:32 AM
Uncle Drew told reporters afterward that his adrenaline was still running, which allowed him to remain in the game, but he expects to be hurting soon.
"I'm pretty sure when I get home, my body will probably hate me," Irving told reporters.
The Cavs need to be at maximum strength in order to have a shot against the super-loaded Warriors. A few extra nights before the Finals is important, but in order to get them, the team can't overlook Boston.