Josh McRoberts Picks Up $6 Million Player Option for 2017-18

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Forward Josh McRoberts will lace it up for the Miami Heat again in 2017-18.

On Tuesday, ESPN.com reported McRoberts' agent said he will utilize the $6 million player option for the final season of his contract. McRoberts signed with the Heat during the 2014 offseason.

The 2017-18 season will mark McRoberts' fourth with the Heat, which will be the longest he has spent with one team at the NBA level. The Duke product has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets since he was a second-round pick in 2007.

McRoberts is coming off an injury-shortened campaign.

He appeared in just 22 games in 2016-17 because of a foot setback and averaged 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds a night. He was a rotation player (17.3 minutes per game) but stretched the floor and served as a matchup problem with his 41.9 percent clip from three-point range.

McRoberts will look to help lead Miami back to the playoffs after it missed out for just the second time since the 2007-08 season.