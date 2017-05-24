2017 NBA Draft: Selection Order, Prospects to Watch and More

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

In theory, the stock market for the 2017 NBA draft should settle.

With the combine in the books, what looks like a surefire memorable event shouldn't feature much in the way of changes for prospects. Teams have at least a year of film to pull and watch for most guys, which gets added to interviews and countless hours of background work.

Not that fans will complain if the month leading up to June 22 at Barclays Center is nothing short of chaotic. Why not let it be a wild ride before historic franchises such as the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers barrel toward critical decisions?

At the least, the draft outlook will change a little here and there as the combine results still create a slight ripple in the stock pool. Below, let's reflect on those changes by looking at an updated mock and some of the prospects to know.

2017 NBA Mock Draft

Team Player 1. Celtics (via BKN) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2. Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 3. 76ers Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 4. Suns Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 5. Kings (via PHI) Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 6. Magic De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 7. Timberwolves Frank Ntilikina, G, France 8. Knicks Harry Giles, F, Duke 9. Mavericks Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 10. Kings (via NO) Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 11. Hornets Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 12. Pistons Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 13. Nuggets Ivan Rabb, F, California 14. Heat Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 15. Trail Blazers Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia 16. Bulls John Collins, F, Wake Forest 17. Bucks Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina 18. Pacers Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 19. Hawks Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 20. Trail Blazers (via MEM) OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 21. Thunder TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 22. Nets (via WAS) Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State 23. Raptors (via LAC) Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 24. Jazz Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 25. Magic (via TOR) Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 26. Trail Blazers (via CLE) Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville 27. Nets (via BOS) Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina 28. Lakers (via HOU) Jonathan Jeanne, C, France 29. Spurs Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue 30. Jazz (via GSW) Luke Kennard, G, Duke

Prospects to Watch

Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State

Most don't talk about Dennis Smith Jr. this year.

Maybe that's not a fair assessment because the NC State product certainly has his fans. But in this point guard-heavy class, the spotlight tends to go to the major names such as Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and De'Aaron Fox.

Smith, though, has the talent to ruin what most think they know about this class.

Why? Smith's tape and upside will remind some of Russell Westbrook. Seems like a lofty comparison to throw around, but he's 6'2" and 190 pounds of explosive athleticism few can keep up with on a baseline-to-baseline basis, hence his averaging 18.1 points and 6.2 assists on 45.5 percent shooting as a freshman.

None of this isn't to suggest Smith doesn't have his issues. A recent ESPN.com scouting report detailed some of the areas Smith will look to improve right away:

"He's quick off the bounce and excels at getting to the rim, and he showed an improved 3 by shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc this season. However, he can be turnover-prone, his midrange game is a work in progress (he shot just 30 percent on 2-point jumpers) and he seemed unable to lead a fairly talented Wolfpack team to the NCAA tournament."

None of this will tank Smith's stock, though. The mock above has him coming off the board ninth overall to the Dallas Mavericks, a team in need of a long-term answer at the point while trying to build around guys like Harrison Barnes and Seth Curry.

Don't be shocked, though, if Smith continues to have his stock climb behind the scenes for the next month. Offering the athletic upside of someone such as Westbrook tends to do that for a player.

Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville

Donovan Mitchell isn't a household name, yet he left the combine as one of the biggest winners.

Mitchell, 6'3" and 210 pounds, is already 20 years old, but that won't stop NBA teams from looking his way on draft day because he's so athletic, which he puts to good use while getting to the rim as a slasher.

While he only posted 15.6 points and 2.7 assists per game, Mitchell's ability to dish the rock while on the move through congestion means he can play some point guard at the next level if asked.

The Ringer had an interesting comparison for Mitchell:

Many will suggest Mitchell is too small to take seriously as a top talent in the draft.

DraftExpress' Jonathan Givony doesn't agree: "Among backcourt prospects, Donovan Mitchell was perhaps the most impressive physical specimen. Standing just 6'3" in shoes, Mitchell's 6'10" wingspan and 211-pound frame that carries only 5.9 percent body fat give him similar dimensions to a number of prominent NBA guards like Tony Allen and Victor Oladipo."

It's time to rethink guard spots anyway as the league puts a bigger and bigger emphasis on athleticism and shooting. Mitchell isn't the perfect prospect by any means, but he's easily broken into the first-round conversation and continues to make serious headway as teams ponder what his athleticism can do and where he still has room to grow.

Jonathan Jeanne, C, France

It's time to get to know France's Jonathan Jeanne.

Jeanne literally had jaws on the floor at the combine—which is what happens when a guy is 19 years old and weighs in at 7'2" and 207 pounds with a 9'6" reach and 7'7" wingspan.

Detractors will point out Jeanne is rather light for a guy of his height and then go on to suggest he doesn't have the production teams want to see before entering the draft. But as Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman noted, this simply makes Jeanne one of the top boom-or-bust prospects in the class.

"Jeanne did have some impressive flashes in Chicago, mostly as a finisher and rim protector. His reach extends way above traffic and the basket. Some teams are bound to eye Jeanne in the first round, hoping his 19-year-old body continues to fill out," Wasserman wrote.

The above mock has Jeanne coming off the board near the end of the first round, where a team like the Lakers can stash and develop him over the long term. Adding some muscle to his gigantic frame and getting him some much-needed experience to help him round out his game could work wonders in a few years.

As is the case with any physically rare prospect with high upside, though, it's important to keep a close eye on Jeanne—his stock could continue to rise ahead of the draft as teams dig more into what he has to offer.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.