WWE SmackDown: Burning Questions to Address After May 23 Show

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon announced which of his Superstars will enter the Money in the Bank ladder match, one notable name went unmentioned: Rusev.

Shinsuke Nakamura and others will be gunning for the contract-filled briefcase on the June 18 pay-per-view. Jinder Mahal will look to fend off Randy Orton to remain WWE champion. But just what will The Bulgarian Brute be up to?

Rusev's noteworthy absence on Tuesday's SmackDown along with the current Money in the Bank plans together made for one of the biggest stories to emerge from the show.

The post-Backlash episode answered a number of questions about what to expect at the next PPV, but a lot remains unclear—and not just with regard to the Rusev situation. Will Breezango only enjoy five minutes of fame? Will the women's division make history? Will Mahal be a short-term titleholder?

The following is a dive into all those questions as we try to make sense of what unfolded on the latest SmackDown.

Will The New Day Push Breezango Aside?

The New Day is back as we saw on Talking Smack following Tuesday's SmackDown. The former Raw tag team champs have yet to debut on the blue brand but will presumably be slotted toward the top of the division right away.

What will that mean for Breezango?

Tyler Breeze and Fandango have become SmackDown's Cinderella story, going from the bottom of the barrel to title contention. However, their new position is far from secure. They aren't far removed from also-ran status.

And after falling to The Usos on Tuesday, Breezango has lost two title matches in three nights. How many more shots will the duo get, especially when The New Day comes into town for good?

WWE's instincts will likely be to send Breezango to a lower tier again to make way for The New Day. The company, though, would be smart to have those two teams face each other instead. The amount of exuberance and goofiness that rivalry would hold would be impressive.

Breezango has been too damn fun to abandon right now anyway.

So, No Women's Money in the Bank Then?

With as many firsts as we've seen from the women's division in the past two years, it was not surprising when word emerged that WWE may look to pit SmackDown's women against each other in a Money in the Bank ladder match.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the company was indeed planning on that historic bout.

But on Tuesday night, WWE looked to be headed elsewhere. McMahon announced that five women will battle in an elimination match next Tuesday. The winner will face Naomi at the PPV. Or so he'd have us believe.

Is this a roundabout way to get to a Money in the Bank ladder match? Will next week's clash end in a no-contest?

That's the kind of outcome Scott Fishman of the Miami Herald is rooting for:

Perhaps, however, WWE hesitated to go that route because of a lack of depth. Eva Marie hasn't been with the brand in months. Lana hasn't debuted yet and is likely not ready for a bout like that. Short of WWE including some NXT talent, there may not be enough bodies to make much of a Money in the Bank field.

For now, at least.

A women's Money in the Bank match will happen eventually, as WWE looks to continue to make history. After Asuka and Nikki Cross come to the main roster, though, will be a better time to set up that dangerous clash.

How Long Will Mahal Reign?

Mahal strode into the arena on Tuesday night on a carpet his cronies rolled out for him. He had all the bells and whistles one could want for his championship celebration.

But even before the smoke from the fireworks cleared, WWE hinted at the end of The Maharaja's reign.

McMahon set up a rematch for Money in the Bank between Mahal and Orton. WWE.com also announced that The Viper will take on Mahal for the title on June 13.

That will give WWE multiple opponents to change course with the world title.

SmackDown proved its point about its unpredictable nature at Backlash. WWE got its shocking moment. It has presumably raised interest in the product in India with Mahal's win. Now what?

With as much talent as the blue brand boasts, it's hard to imagine Mahal being more than a transitional champion.

But one can't take anything for granted at this point, either, regardless of how logical it is. No one could have seen the heel's rise to the WWE title coming in the first place.

Will Rusev Enter Money in the Bank Match?

McMahon named six men as the entrants for the next Money in the Bank ladder match. Rusev was not among them.

After weeks of his demanding a title shot from afar, it was stunning to see him not involved in this decision. McMahon didn't even mention his name.

Will Rusev storm into SmackDown next week demanding to be a part of the bout? Will his exclusion lead to a feud with Shane O'Mac?

WWE really has to address this in some fashion. Rolling Stone columnist Aaron Oster suggested Rusev wreaking havoc in response:

There's no set number for a Money in the Bank ladder match field. Six Superstars makes as much sense as seven. McMahon could easily add Rusev before the PPV as he did with Kevin Owens on Tuesday night.

But with six top stars in one match, the PPV will need bodies in other bouts. Rusev is a good bet to be in another contest for that reason.