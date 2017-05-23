AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura Headline 2017 WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

A loaded field is set for the 2017 WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The WWE Universe account showcased the contenders that will battle for a chance to compete for a title:

WWE noted that Kevin Owens will join AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura at the June 18 pay-per-view.

Owens was a late addition to what was expected to be a five-man competition, but he was allowed to talk his way into the field.

Ziggler is the 2012 Money in the Bank winner, although arguably the most intriguing addition is Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese star is relatively new to the SmackDown roster but doesn't lack confidence.

"For those of you who don't know me, I'm Shinsuke Nakamura," he explained in the ring, per WWE Universe. "But you can call me Mr. MONEY IN THE BANK!"

Jinder Mahal is the current WWE champion, but who knows what will happen by the time the contract is used.