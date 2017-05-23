    Buccaneers Troll Division Rival Falcons over Super Bowl Loss with 28-3 Joke

    Thomas DuffyFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons where it hurt Tuesday.

    Where, you ask? Atlanta's historic Super Bowl collapse.

    It all started with a harmless tweet about Bucs-themed fidget spinners:

    The Falcons chimed in with a GIF of cornerback Desmond Trufant and asked if Tampa Bay was "nervous about something."

    It was not.

    The Buccaneers answered with a crushing blow of a picture that featured cornerback Vernon Hargreaves celebrating with quarterback Jameis Winston. Their jersey numbers formed the Super Bowl score prior to the New England Patriots' comeback:

    Boom.

    Atlanta didn't respond.

    [Twitter, h/t theScore]    