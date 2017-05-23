Buccaneers Troll Division Rival Falcons over Super Bowl Loss with 28-3 Joke

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons where it hurt Tuesday.

Where, you ask? Atlanta's historic Super Bowl collapse.

It all started with a harmless tweet about Bucs-themed fidget spinners:

The Falcons chimed in with a GIF of cornerback Desmond Trufant and asked if Tampa Bay was "nervous about something."

It was not.

The Buccaneers answered with a crushing blow of a picture that featured cornerback Vernon Hargreaves celebrating with quarterback Jameis Winston. Their jersey numbers formed the Super Bowl score prior to the New England Patriots' comeback:

Boom.

Atlanta didn't respond.

[Twitter, h/t theScore]