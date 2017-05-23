Buccaneers Troll Division Rival Falcons over Super Bowl Loss with 28-3 Joke

Buccaneers Troll Division Rival Falcons over Super Bowl Loss with 28-3 JokeMay 23, 2017
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons where it hurt Tuesday.
Where, you ask? Atlanta's historic Super Bowl collapse.
It all started with a harmless tweet about Bucs-themed fidget spinners:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @TBBuccaneers
These are going FAST! Check out the official #Buccaneers Fidget Spinner at our online store! SHOP NOW: https://t.co/dp3Q13TNhL https://t.co/RS2eoAKjFg5/22/2017, 2:49:30 PM
The Falcons chimed in with a GIF of cornerback Desmond Trufant and asked if Tampa Bay was "nervous about something."
Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons
@TBBuccaneers Are you nervous about something? https://t.co/i6S4ExDCLF5/22/2017, 4:41:32 PM
It was not.
The Buccaneers answered with a crushing blow of a picture that featured cornerback Vernon Hargreaves celebrating with quarterback Jameis Winston. Their jersey numbers formed the Super Bowl score prior to the New England Patriots' comeback:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @TBBuccaneers
@AtlantaFalcons We ain't worried 'bout nothing! https://t.co/7rIpy9gxtE5/22/2017, 5:44:45 PM
Boom.
Atlanta didn't respond.
