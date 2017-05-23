Antonio Brown Responds to NFL's New Celebration Rules with Tweet

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has issued a response to the NFL's decision to change some of its rules regarding player celebrations.

Brown posted an image to Twitter of him twerking from a game against Washington from last season with a thinking face emoji:

The post comes after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly opted to relax some of the league's celebration penalties, per USA Today's Tom Pelissero. However, Pelissero noted the list of banned celebrations will still likely include "prolonged acts, miming weapons, offensive gestures, sexually suggestive stuff" and "twerking."

Pelissero noted the celebrations that will no longer be penalized are group celebrations, using the ball as a prop after scoring touchdowns and making snow angels.

Brown was fined twice for end-zone dances last season, including one for the twerking celebration against Washington. He was fined $24,309 for his second violation last season when he did the pump after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 28-year-old Brown hasn't been slowed down on the field as a result of the fines. He has recorded at least 100 receptions and 1,200 yards in each of the past four seasons.