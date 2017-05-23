    Celtics vs Cavaliers Game 4 Security Reportedly Enhanced After Manchester Attack

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2017

    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly have additional security present at Quicken Loans Arena for Tuesday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals following Monday's terror attack at Manchester Arena in England.

    TMZ Sports reported the news, noting there will be extra uniformed and undercover officers present inside and outside the arena.

    Ray Sanchez, Zayn Nabbi, Euan McKirdy and Angela Dewan of CNN reported Tuesday that the United Kingdom raised its terrorism threat level to critical for the first time since 2007 after a suicide attacker killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday.

    As a result, NBA executive vice president of communications Mike Bass said the league is "in communication with the appropriate authorities and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our fans, teams and staff," per TMZ Sports.

    The series will shift to Boston's TD Garden on Thursday for Game 5.