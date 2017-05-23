4-Star OL Jalen Mayfield Flips to Michigan After Being Committed to Minnesota

Credit: Scout.com

The Michigan Wolverines secured a commitment from offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield Tuesday.

Mayfield announced his commitment in a video posted online:

Mayfield is the No. 16 tackle and No. 221 overall in the 2018 recruiting class, per Scout. He's also the best offensive tackle in the state of Michigan.

With Mayfield on board, the Wolverines have the No. 7 class in the country, according to Scout. The commitment will also be sweeter for Michigan since Mayfield had previously pledged his future to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

He backtracked on the decision in March and reopened his recruitment.

At 6'6", Mayfield has the height needed to excel at the next level. His weight is another story, however, considering he tips the scales at 255 pounds. He'll need to get stronger to ensure he's not overpowered when matching up with opposing edge-rushers.

What Mayfield lacks in strength, he partly makes up for with solid agility. Scout's Allen Trieu provided a look at his footwork:

The Wolverines won't need Mayfield to play right away. Jon Runyan will have another year of eligibility in 2018, and Michigan signed a trio of 4-star tackles (Chuck Filiaga, Andrew Stueber and Ja'Raymond Hall) as part of their 2017 class, per Scout.

Michigan's tackle depth should allow Mayfield the time necessary to fill out his frame and get used to the jump in quality at the FBS level.