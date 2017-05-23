Packers Safety Jermaine Whitehead Cited for Going 110 MPH in 70 MPH Zone

Uncredited/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead was reportedly cited for driving 110 mph in a 70-mph zone at 3:39 a.m. on Friday, May 19, per Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Citing an incident report, Cohen noted three of Whitehead's teammates were with him at the time.

"I learned he and the three occupants were heading to Green Bay as they have to work at 8 a.m.," deputy sheriff Chad Baumann wrote, per Cohen. "I then learned they were Green Bay Packer players."

Whitehead is facing a $515.50 fine. He's due for an initial court appearance on June 14.

The Auburn product appeared in just two games for the Packers last season.