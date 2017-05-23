WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 23

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 23May 23, 2017
The audience may still be reeling from how Backlash climaxed, but WWE SmackDown swiftly switched its focus to Money in the Bank.
Tuesday's show saw Jinder Mahal celebrate his WWE Championship win on Sunday's pay-per-view. Other than that, much of the night was dedicated to looking ahead to the June 18 Money in the Bank event as SmackDown built the first layers of the foundation for the next PPV.
SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon dished opportunities aplenty.
He set the Money in the Bank ladder match field, booked the WWE title bout and figured out a way to decide who will challenge Naomi for her title. Fans will have to wait until next week to see a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match determine Naomi's opponent at the PPV.
As for Tuesday's SmackDown, it was a night where Sami Zayn scored a big win, Breezango nearly pulled off the upset of the year and Rusev was a no-show.
Read on for a look at the show's matches and moments, as we break down the highs and lows of the Backlash fallout show.
Shane McMahon Makes Money in the Bank Announcement
- "I did what you couldn't do at WrestleMania."—Owens to McMahon.
- "Lower that briefcase now and just hand it to me."—Corbin.
- Styles calls Owens "the WWE version of Cartman."
- "You call it a fluke, and I call it kicking you in the face and pinning you."—Zayn.
McMahon kicked off the show by announcing that Orton would get a rematch for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. He then said he would reveal the five Superstars who will compete in the PPV's namesake match.
AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens all stepped out to the ring.
McMahon told Owens he wasn't in the Money in the Bank ladder match, welcoming Shinsuke Nakamura instead. An irate KO barked about why he should be in the bout. Shane O'Mac added him as a result.
The participants bickered with each other.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Tension rumbled throughout the segment. Zayn and Corbin, Styles and Owens, Nakamura and Ziggler all added to their animosity with each other.
The Money in the Bank field is rather promising, both from a talent standpoint and in terms of rivalries.
Rusev not being a part of the match is perplexing, though. If he's not angry at a nuclear level about his exclusion, SmackDown will have missed a major opportunity.
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya and Carmella
- Naomi dives off the ring steps to take down Tamina.
Becky Lynch frustrated Carmella early. The Princess of Staten Island bounced back, allowing the heels to keep Lynch in their corner.
Charlotte Flair charged and left Natalya reeling.
Both Tamina and James Ellsworth tried to interfere, but Naomi played the enforcer. That opened the door for Lynch to clamp on the Dis-Arm-Her for the win.
Result
Lynch and Flair win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D+
Analysis
Much like the six-woman match at Backlash, this was not newsworthy. The action was fine, and the women did well with a small amount of ring time.
WWE should really be toying with Naomi and Flair's dynamic, teasing their future collision. Instead, the focus has moved from that subplot, and it hasn't been replaced with anything of note.
And if The Welcoming Committee keeps losing at this rate, there will be no reason to view them as a threat to anyone.
Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn
- "And Zayn again!"—Tom Phillips.
- Corbin drags Zayn across the arena floor.
- Corbin smashes Zayn's face into the security barricade with a series of elbow strikes.
An angry Corbin charged at Zayn. The babyface rolled up him for a win seconds into the bout.
Corbin responded with a beatdown that saw him attack Zayn with a steel chair and pound him with punches in the stands.
Result
Zayn wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Obviously, the match itself didn't offer much entertainment. The aftermath, however, advanced this feud in a major way. Zayn got a win; Corbin got the big moment.
Zayn now has ample reason to seek revenge, while Corbin will be furious in their next encounter, as well. Plus, WWE didn't have to overexpose this matchup with a second full-length match in three days.
Jinder Mahal's Punjabi Celebration
- "The era of the modern-day maharajah is upon us."—John "Bradshaw" Layfield.
- "I am already the greatest WWE champion of all time."—Mahal.
After a police escort led the way for Mahal's limo, The Singh Brothers rolled out a carpet for the champ.
A troupe of dancers later performed on the entrance ramp to announce Mahal's arrival. Standing in a ring adorned with colorful decorations, the WWE champ showed off his newly won prize.
The Maharaja trashed Orton and the fans before fireworks popped off.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
The spectacle was there and so was Mahal's emotion.
The focus of his promo, though, was a reminder of the misguided direction WWE has sent him on. His ethnicity shouldn't be the crux of his character. His foreignness shouldn't be the reason we're supposed to boo him. Why not play up his arrogance or heartlessness more?
And this moment lacked the power that it should have because of how fast-tracked Mahal's story has been.
Tyler Breeze vs. Jey Uso , Fandango vs. Jimmy Uso, The Usos vs. Breezango
- "We're back on the case!"
- Fandango swipes a donut from the desk.
- Fandango hits a spinning kick on one Uso and a tornado DDT on the other.
McMahon discovered Breezango's fake police headquarters. Tyler Breeze and Fandango addressed him as if he were the police chief.
The team was dejected about losing at Backlash until Shane O'Mac booked them both in singles bouts.
Breeze carried a cardboard box of belongings to the ring. He defeated Jey Uso in mere seconds. As Jey chased down Breeze outside the ring, the distraction allowed Fandango to pin Jimmy in quick fashion.
Breezango demanded a title shot, and the champs accepted on the spot.
The Usos smashed Breeze to start things off. Fandango went on a flurry to even things up.
The champs, though, managed to down the babyfaces after a series of superkicks.
Result
Breeze wins via pinfall. Fandango wins via pinfall. The Usos win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
It's great to see Breezango's antics still on display after their PPV loss. They continue to inject SmackDown with welcome absurdity.
This rapid-fire succession of matches was a welcome departure from the norm. Breezango quickly built up momentum and had the crowd hooked as they neared a title victory. The reaction to the near-falls is a testament to how much fans want to see these long shots grab the gold.
The Usos came out of this tested but resilient. They will make fine foes for The New Day, but Breezango against the dancing trio would be far more fun.
Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler vs. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura
- "All night long!"—Ziggler.
- Ziggler crashes hard into the ring post.
- Owens hits Styles with a senton on the floor.
Ziggler and Styles traded control, with both men employing a mat-based offense. Owens and Ziggler soon took turns battering Nakamura as the heels gained the advantage.
Styles came barreling in, flooring both Owens and The Showoff.
KO slowed the match down. The King of Strong Style slugged his way to a comeback. As the match turned chaotic, Nakamura nailed Owens with a Kinshasa for the three-count.
Result
Styles and Nakamura win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
This collision gave us glimpses of some dream matches. The talent level was huge here, leading to a solid showing.
As smart as it was to give Nakamura the pinfall here, WWE is surprisingly revealing lots of vulnerability with him early.
He hasn't looked as special as he should be yet. We need to see Nakamura unleashed, employing more of that strong style that he's famous for. And he has to kick ass more than he did on Tuesday night, gobbling up some midcarders to make an impression on his new audience.