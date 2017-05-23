WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 23

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The audience may still be reeling from how Backlash climaxed, but WWE SmackDown swiftly switched its focus to Money in the Bank.

Tuesday's show saw Jinder Mahal celebrate his WWE Championship win on Sunday's pay-per-view. Other than that, much of the night was dedicated to looking ahead to the June 18 Money in the Bank event as SmackDown built the first layers of the foundation for the next PPV.

SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon dished opportunities aplenty.

He set the Money in the Bank ladder match field, booked the WWE title bout and figured out a way to decide who will challenge Naomi for her title. Fans will have to wait until next week to see a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match determine Naomi's opponent at the PPV.

As for Tuesday's SmackDown, it was a night where Sami Zayn scored a big win, Breezango nearly pulled off the upset of the year and Rusev was a no-show.

Read on for a look at the show's matches and moments, as we break down the highs and lows of the Backlash fallout show.