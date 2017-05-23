    Amir Johnson out for Game 4 of Cavaliers vs. Celtics Due to Shoulder Injury

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2017

    Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals while dealing with a right shoulder strain, ESPN.com's Michael Eaves reported. 

    Johnson injured the shoulder in Boston's Game 3 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, limiting him to nine minutes on the court.

    Johnson started in Games 1 and 3 of the series. Eaves reported Kelly Olynyk could replace him in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game.

    Johnson's impact on the conference finals has been negligible so far. He has four points and six rebounds in 26 combined minutes. 

    His absence shouldn't be a big problem for the Celtics as they look to even the series. Throughout the playoffs as a whole, Boston has a minus-16.4 net rating when the 30-year-old has been on the floor, per NBA.com.

    Far more important for the Celtics will be maintaining their hot shooting after they went 18-of-40 from beyond the arc in Game 3.