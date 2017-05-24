Breaking Down Oakland Raiders' Best, Worst Contracts

0 of 8

As quarterback Derek Carr patiently awaits the parameters on a contract extension, per Fresno Bee reporter Anthony Galaviz, he should know general manager Reggie McKenzie has worked magic with the team's cap space while rewarding his players.

The front office signed cornerback David Amerson off the scrap heap during the 2015 campaign and paid him handsomely for his on-the-spot duty as a starter. He signed a four-year, $38 million extension during the previous offseason.

McKenzie also rewards players who stand out on other clubs, hit the free-agent market and look to find a place to continue showcasing their skills.

According to San Jose Mercury News reporter Jimmy Durkin, offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele felt disrespected by the Baltimore Ravens when contract negotiations came up last year. The Raiders made him the highest-paid guard in the league, at the time, before the Cleveland Browns inked Kevin Zeitler to a more lucrative deal, per Spotrac.

Did McKenzie dig too deep into his purse to pay players? Sure, with good reason. However, there are a few contracts that seem odd when matching production and dollar amounts or considering roster fit.

Overall, the Raiders only have one questionable deal on the books, but we'll break down several contracts, focusing on value vs. production with roster needs in mind.