Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Agrees to 5-Year Nike Shoe Contract

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham reportedly signed the richest shoe deal in NFL history Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted the deal was with Nike, and Beckham's agent, Zeke Sandhu, worked out the five-year contract with the company.

According to Nick DePaula of Nice Kicks, Nike's 10-day window to match adidas' offer to the Giants star ended Tuesday. Nike matched it and kept Beckham aboard with a five-year deal thought to be worth more than $29 million, per DePaula.

Art Stapleton of The Record reported incentives could push the deal to eight years, $48 million.

DePaula cited multiple brand sources who said Beckham didn't require a signature cleat in negotiations but stressed he wanted to be a "brand icon" for Nike.

Beckham has played like an icon through the first three seasons of his NFL career. He's surpassed 1,300 receiving yards, reached double-digit touchdown receptions and made the Pro Bowl all three years.

Given Tuesday's news, he will likely continue to put up head-turning numbers with the Nike swoosh on his cleats.