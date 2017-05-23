LeBron James Says He's Focused on Game 4 After Stunning Loss to Celtics

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

LeBron James isn't dwelling on the Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics.

"Past it," the Cleveland Cavaliers star said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "I'm focused on Game 4. We know what we did wrong in Game 3. We know ways we can get better. I'm focused on the present, not the past."

The Cavaliers hold a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals heading into Tuesday's Game 4.

Cleveland appeared on its way to a third-straight sweep after winning the first two games against the Celtics in convincing fashion on the road. Even without star point guard Isaiah Thomas, however, Boston earned a 111-108 Game 3 victory in Quicken Loans Arena.

The loss snapped a run of 10 straight wins to start the playoffs for the Cavaliers and 13 straight wins going back to last postseason.

James also had one of the worst games of his postseason career. He scored just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting. It was the first time he had failed to reach 25 points scored during these playoffs.

"Some of the plays that we made, some of the plays that I made, I was like, 'What are we doing?' or 'What could I have done better?'" James said. "But you figure out the next game and go forward."

The Golden State Warriors await the winner of this series in the NBA finals after sweeping the San Antonio Spurs.