Brandon Marshall Responds to Sheldon Richardson Saying WR Was Jets' Problem

Brandon Marshall told Newsday's Kimberley A. Martin on Tuesday the New York Jets' 2016 campaign was "an extremely difficult season for all of us" in response to Sheldon Richardson's comments about Marshall's negative impact on the team a year ago.

Marshall's complete remarks can be viewed below:

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at organized team activities, Richardson said the "locker room is a whole lot easier to get along with now," and he appeared to take a jab at Marshall when explaining why.

"Let's just say we've got 15 reasons why it's better," he added, according to NFL.com's Conor Orr.

Richardson has a history of animosity toward Marshall that dates back to last season when the defensive tackle called out Marshall following a 41-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 16.

"He should be embarrassed," Richardson said at the time, according to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta. "There's no reason. He just should be."

"He knows what he did," Richardson added. "It's cool, bro. … It's irrelevant. Scratch that comment."

While Richardson and Marshall won't have a chance to settle things on the field during the 2017 regular season, the Jets and New York Giants are scheduled to clash in Week 3 of the preseason at MetLife Stadium.