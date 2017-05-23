Kobe Bryant to Discuss Warriors Offense on Next ESPN Canvas Episode

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant provides insight as to what makes the Golden State Warriors so dominant on the latest Canvas episode by ESPN.

Entitled "The Golden Democracy," the video breaks down how the team utilizes its stars to create the perfect offense, which led the league with 115.9 points per game this season.

Bryant was especially impressed by the passing ability, noting the team's 84 assists on 135 field goals through the first three games of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors followed that up with 30 assists on 48 field goals in Game 4, completing the sweep of the San Antonio Spurs.

"Yes, they have great individual scorers, but those scorers are never stagnant," Bryant said. "They are constantly looking for each other, screening for each other and passing to each other, taking advantage of every defensive mistake."

Golden State enters the NBA Finals with 12 straight playoff wins.

While Bryant retired last season after 20 years in the NBA, he continues to follow the action and give advice to current players. Per Jackie MacMullan of ESPN.com, he not only had "many conversations" with Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during the playoffs, but he also often speaks with James Harden, Russell Westbrook and more.

His Canvas videos are part of a six-episode series on ESPN.