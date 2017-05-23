Manchester United Transfer News: James Rodriguez Blow Amid Latest Rumours

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez despite consistent rumours linking the Colombian star with Manchester United.

According to Spanish television show El Chiringuito (via Metro), the Premier League champions are "the closest club to landing [James] this summer," while the former Monaco man is intent on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu despite appeals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo.

Earlier this month, it seemed United were in the driving seat to snap up 25-year-old Rodriguez after reports emerged he had penned a pre-agreement to move to Old Trafford, per RCN Radio (via the aforementioned Metro piece).



However, it now seems United have some catching up to do if they are to compete for the Colombia international's signature.

A £63 million signing for Madrid in 2014, James' current contract with Real runs to 2020.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has mainly used him as a back-up in 2016-17, with only 13 La Liga starts as Real won the title, per WhoScored.com.

His influence has still been impressive, though, despite limited playing time.

Per WhoScored, he returned eight goals and six assists in the 2016-17 Liga campaign and his impact on games was noticeable:

It is little surprise, then, that a number of top clubs are reportedly after him, as Rodriguez's creative abilities remain potent.

For both United and Chelsea he could make an impact, and he would almost certainly demand more minutes at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford than he has of late at the Bernabeu.

The Red Devils previously looked on track to snap him up, but they could now have to fight it out with Chelsea if they are to sign James in the summer.