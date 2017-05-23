Broncos CEO Joe Ellis on John Elway's New Contract: 'We'll Get It Done'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

General manager John Elway's contract with the Denver Broncos is scheduled to expire after the 2017 season, but CEO Joe Ellis said Tuesday he expects the face of the team's front office to remain in tow for a while longer.

"We'll get it done," Ellis said of signing Elway to a new deal, according to Bleacher Report's Jason Cole.

The Broncos signed Elway to a three-year contract extension in 2014 after they made an appearance in Super Bowl 48 against the Seattle Seahawks, and that move paid off.

Two seasons later, Denver captured a Super Bowl 50 championship over the Carolina Panthers as Elway's profile as one of the NFL's premier roster architects continued to grow.

And while the Broncos missed the playoffs in 2016 as they entered a transitionary phase following Peyton Manning's retirement, both Elway and Ellis have expressed optimism that a new deal would be agreed upon.

In February, Ellis said he was "confident" an agreement would be made and that Elway would be with the franchise "for a long time," according to the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

"It's going fine. It's moving ahead," Elway said of negotiations in March, according to the Denver Post's Cameron Wolfe. "I don’t anticipate any problems."