WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 23

Credit: WWE.com

Ever since its debut, 205 Live has been nothing but singles and tag matches, but that changed this week when The Brian Kendrick fought Akira Tozawa in a Street Fight.

Their feud has been going for several months, and this week should be their final encounter before they move on and find new rivals.

We also saw the return of Cedric Alexander. The Cruiserweight Classic standout has been absent for a couple of months due to an injury, but he arrived this week looking revitalized.

Even if a hiatus is forced on a Superstar, time away from the ring can be good from time to time. It allows someone to step back and watch the product as a fan again.

The feud featuring Neville, TJP and Austin Aries continues to be the bright spot of the cruiserweight division, but a lot of other deserving Superstars are waiting in the wings for a shot at the title.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.