Petra Kvitova Nearing Return to Court After Hand Injury Suffered in Knife Attack

GREG BAKER/Getty Images

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova has revealed she is "on track" to compete at Wimbledon in July having recovered from a hand injury she suffered in a knife attack at her home in December.

Per BBC Sport, a spokeswoman for the 27-year-old left-hander said a "last-minute decision" would be made about Kvitova competing at the French Open—which starts next week—while the player herself posted a positive message on Instagram earlier this month.

Per Reuters' Simon Cambers, the Czech, who won Wimbeldon in 2011 and 2014, underwent four hours of surgery to her left hand following the attack at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic, at the end of last year, and she has made a quicker recovery than expected.

Kvitova is currently ranked 16th in the world.

Her best result in the French Open is the semi-final she reached in 2012, and it would be a tough ask for her to make her return at Roland Garros "given the physicality required to play on clay," per Cambers.

However, a return on her favoured grass for Wimbledon, likely after a warm-up event, could be the ideal scenario after a career-threatening injury.