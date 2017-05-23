Marvin Lewis Says New NFL Celebration Rule Isn't Good Example for Young People

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Not everyone is a fan of the NFL's new relaxed policy on celebrations.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis discussed his disappointment with the rule changes Thursday.

"I'm not for that at all," Lewis said, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN. "We had a good standard and the whole standard has always been you want to teach people how to play the game the correct way and go about it the correct way, and that's not a very good example for young people."

Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the league announced its intentions to allow a wider range of celebrations for the upcoming season. Among the changes are the ability to use a ball as a prop or celebrate with teammates.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also disagreed with Lewis' assertion that it will set a bad example.

"I think the players will prove him wrong on that," Goodell said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi was one of many excited about the possibilities with the new rule:

However, Lewis apparently isn't a fan of allowing players to express themselves.

"This is a team game, and...I don't understand why we want to give in to individual celebrations."

The Bengals coach has first-hand experience dealing with excessive celebrations with former receiver Chad Johnson being one the most noteworthy offenders in the past decade. Infamous celebrator Terrell Owens also spent his final NFL season in Cincinnati.

While those players are out of the league, current stars like Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. are certain to bring back some exciting moves in the end zone whether Lewis likes it or not.