Women's WWE Money in the Bank Match Reportedly Planned for SmackDown PPV

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is tentatively planning to have a Money in the Bank ladder match for the SmackDown Live women's title at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June, Pro Wrestling Sheet's James McKenna reported.

It would be the first time members of the women's division competed in a MITB ladder match.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

