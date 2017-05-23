David Quessenberry Practices for 1st Time Since Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

Houston Texans offensive tackle David Quessenberry practiced with the team for the first time since being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Quessenberry's return to the field for the Texans.

In June 2014, Quessenberry was diagnosed with lymphoma and placed on the non-football illness list. He finished his last round of chemotherapy in April and celebrated the moment on Instagram:

"He is a fighter and a courageous young man, and we look forward to his full and complete recovery," Texans executive vice president and general manager Rick Smith said after Quessenberry's diagnosis, via the Los Angeles Times' Chuck Schilken. "We will continue to support him and his family and look forward to his return to the team.“

In 2015, per the Houston Chronicle, Quessenberry announced his cancer had gone into remission.

“It was a great day,” he said. “I’m off radiation. I’m still undergoing chemotherapy once a month as part of my 30-month maintenance, but it’s nothing like I went through.”

Quessenberry was a sixth-round draft pick by the Texans in 2013. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the team after being placed on injured reserve prior to his rookie season due to a broken foot and spending the last three years undergoing treatment for lymphoma.