Miguel Sano Joins Exclusive Club with Early-Season Outburst

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano smacked a home run in the ninth inning of Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, going 4-for-6 on the night with three RBI and three runs scored.

The 24-year-old slugger has now cranked 11 homers on the year and is tied with Nelson Cruz for the American League lead with 37 RBI. Only two players in Minnesota Twins (and Washington Senators) history have had at least as many homers and RBI as Sano through 40 games in a season, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). Only Joe Mauer in 2009 (13 HR, 40 RBI) and Larry Hisle in 1977 (11 HR, 42 RBI) have posted better numbers over the first 40 contests.

Sano debuted in the majors at age 22 in 2015 but has struggled to adjust to major league pitching early in his career. Although his power numbers didn't disappear (18 HRs in 2015 and 25 HRs last year) with the promotion, Sano struggled to make contact consistently. He struck out 119 times in 279 at-bats (42.7 percent) as a rookie and 178 times over 437 at-bats (36.0 percent) last year—both well above the league average.

While his contact rate wasn't impressive in the minors, it dipped to a new low when he ascended to the majors. That continues to be a concern, as he's struck out 59 times in 141 at-bats. However, he's making his contact count this season and is walking at a much higher rate to own a .439 on-base percentage entering Tuesday's action.

Sano serves as the engine in the middle of the Twins lineup, assisting the club to a 23-18 record—the best mark in the AL Central. It may be difficult to fend off the likes of the Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers, but the Twins possess a wealth of young talent that could make them challengers years into the future.