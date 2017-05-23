John Hammond Agrees to 5-Year Contract to Become Orlando Magic GM

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond has agreed to become the new general manager of the Orlando Magic. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, he has signed a five-year deal.

The team's public relations account announced the move with a statement:

The Bucks are expected to promote Justin Zanik as the new general manager, per Wojnarowski.

"John (Hammond) brings tremendous experience and is a great talent evaluator," said president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, whom Hammond will work under. "He has experience in everything from day-to-day operations to player development. He built a great team in Milwaukee, and won a championship while in Detroit. We are very fortunate to have him as part of the Magic family."

Hammond inherited a 26-56 Bucks team in 2008. In the nine seasons since, Milwaukee made the playoffs four times, including three times in the last five years.

He hasn't been afraid to make outside-the-box moves to help the team in that time, including the selections of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker in the draft.

The front-office veteran will now help replace Rob Hennigan, who was fired as Orlando's GM in April.