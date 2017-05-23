    John Hammond Agrees to 5-Year Contract to Become Orlando Magic GM

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2017

    MILWAUKEE, WI - JULY 2: GM John Hammond attends a Press conference announcing Jason Kidd as the new Head Coach of the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center on July 2, 2014 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
    Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

    Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond has agreed to become the new general manager of the Orlando Magic. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, he has signed a five-year deal.

    The team's public relations account announced the move with a statement:

    The Bucks are expected to promote Justin Zanik as the new general manager, per Wojnarowski.

    "John (Hammond) brings tremendous experience and is a great talent evaluator," said president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, whom Hammond will work under. "He has experience in everything from day-to-day operations to player development. He built a great team in Milwaukee, and won a championship while in Detroit. We are very fortunate to have him as part of the Magic family."

    Hammond inherited a 26-56 Bucks team in 2008. In the nine seasons since, Milwaukee made the playoffs four times, including three times in the last five years.

    He hasn't been afraid to make outside-the-box moves to help the team in that time, including the selections of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker in the draft.

    The front-office veteran will now help replace Rob Hennigan, who was fired as Orlando's GM in April.